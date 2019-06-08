Relentless rain leads to more flash flooding in the Southeast originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A slow moving storm is moving through the southeast US this morning and bringing copious amounts of rainfall to parts of the region.

On Friday, over 6 inches of rain was reported near Richmond, Virginia, there was nearly 5 inches of rain was reported just outside of Nashville and over 3.5 inches of rain fell in West Virginia. Torrential rain, including rainfall rates of 3 inches per hour, caused flash flooding in North Carolina, especially between Charlotte and Greensboro. Flash flooding was reported on Interstate 40, as well, where first responders had to move stalled cars in floodwaters.

The storm will not make much progress through the weekend, meaning bands of heavy rain will continue to move throughout the region.

PHOTO: Tropical moisture will stay in place over the Southeast through the weekend. (ABC News) More

Tropical moisture will interact with the storm and bring rainfall totals in excess of 4 inches over the weekend in parts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

While a large part of the region could use the rain, there could still be flash flooding in some areas, especially in the higher elevations of the Carolinas through the weekend. Additionally, there is concern that weather systems later next week could add to the rainfall and flood threat.

There is one bit of a good news. There is no rainfall forecast for hard-hit regions of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana though the next seven days.

PHOTO: Four inches of rain or more are possible across the Southeast through the weekend. (ABC News) More

Heat builds in western US

High pressure is building over the Southwest, while cooler air from the north is trying to hang on in parts of the Northwest. There are two ramifications for this pattern for the western U.S.

First, increasing winds across parts Northern and Central California, combined with dry, summer-like air increases the danger for fires through this weekend. There are fire weather alerts in place for parts of the Sacramento and Redding areas.

PHOTO: The temperatures could be at or near 100 in the Southwest on Saturday. (ABC News) More

The second impact from this weather pattern is increasing heat across parts of the southwest U.S. There are excessive heat alerts in effect for parts of southern Texas Saturday, where high temperatures will likely be near or above 100 degrees. Almost triple-digit temperatures are expected Saturday from Palm Springs, California, to Midland, Texas. A couple of records are possible across southern Texas.

However, heat is expected to increase across the western U.S. over the coming days and rise to near dangerous levels across parts of the region.

PHOTO: Heat could be dangerously high in the Southeast through much of the week ahead. (ABC News) More

Parts of interior California and the desert Southwest will rise well above 100 degrees early next week, with Palm Springs and Phoenix likely surpassing 110 degrees by the middle of the week. Las Vegas will likely reach over 105 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Additionally, temperatures will rise dramatically in the Northwest as we get into the middle of the week, with nearly a 20-degree temperature increase in spots. Temperatures in the 90s are likely for Portland, Oregon, and are even possible near Seattle during the middle of the week. Temperatures at these levels will approach daily record levels for the region.