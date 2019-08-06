Record-breaking 'Old Town Road' reigns on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th week originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Just because “Old Town Road” broke the record for the longest-running number one on the Billboard Hot 100, doesn’t mean it’s ready to give up the throne.

Lil Nas X’s hit, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, is number one again for the 18th week.

Last week, it beat out previous record-holders "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and "One Sweet Day," by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. Both of those songs were number one for 16 weeks.

Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” settles for number two again on the Hot 100 chart this week, making it a total of eight weeks in the runner-up spot for Billie.

Last week, the producer behind the track, YoungKio, spoke to ABC News and said he produced the beat that became "Old Town Road" in June 2018 while sitting in his room in a village outside Amsterdam.

Later on, Lil Nas X, purchased the unique beat from YoungKio for $30 in November 2018, with limited distribution rights, and the rest is history.

"In the contract [for 'Old Town Road'] it states that I have 50% publishing for the song, and the other 50% is for the artist, so a big part of the revenue of the song is mine," YoungKio said.

While YoungKio is over the moon, so is the rapper on the track.

"18 WEEKS AT #1," Nas X tweeted on Monday with heart emojis.