Record-breaking heat sets in across West Coast

The rain has ended in flood zones in the Southeast and is moving out of the Northeast on Tuesday morning. It will be a much drier day for millions.

There have been 13.57 inches of rain in parts of western North Carolina since last week, producing major river flooding.

The story on Tuesday will be the continuing record heat in the West.

San Francisco International Airport reached its highest temperature ever recorded in the month of June: 100 degrees. In fact, this was the highest temperature ever measured at the airport in June, July or August. Usually, 100-degree readings occur in September in the Bay Area.

Dozens of other records were shattered Monday from Southern California, where the Thermal, California, reached 113 degrees and Stockton, California, tied a record at 105 degrees.

PHOTO: Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place in the West for Tuesday. (ABC News) More

Heat warnings and advisories have been issued from Arizona to Washington for Tuesday.

Record highs are possible in Portland, Oregon (97 degrees), and Redding (107 degrees), Sacramento (103 degrees) and Palm Springs (113 degrees), California.

PHOTO: The hottest days of the week in the West will be Tuesday and Wednesday. (ABC News) More

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest day for parts of the West, with the temperature reaching nearly 100 degrees in Portland and well over 100 in Las Vegas and Phoenix.