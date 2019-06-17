The reason these sisters sell fruit-flavored drinks is just as sweet as their ingredients

The reason these sisters sell fruit-flavored drinks is just as sweet as their ingredients originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

"Stay in the mix with a fruity fix" is a phrase these young entrepreneurs live by.

Armani, 13, and Amaya Jefferson, 12, founders of Mani & Maya's Fruity Treats, started their own business in Summerville, South Carolina, to raise money to help find a cure for sickle cell anemia, which affects their 1-year-old sister, Taylor.

Taylor was born with sickle beta thalassemia, a blood disorder that affects the production of hemoglobin.

"Seeing our sister getting hospitalized a lot, we wanted to help raise money for other people that have sickle, like Taylor, and help find a cure through sickle cell research," Armani told "Good Morning America."

To do so, the Jefferson sisters sell pink and strawberry lemonade with fresh fruit inside. These drinks come in 16-ounce, half-gallon and gallon-sized portions. They also offer a fruit boat -- an assortment of fruit such as strawberries, kiwis, pineapples, blueberries, blackberries and sometimes lemon, mixed with yogurt inside a pineapple -- and nutritious fruit smoothies with similar ingredients.

PHOTO: In this undated photo, Amaya is shown preparing a fruity smoothie. (Desiree Hamilton) More

(MORE: How this 6-year-old philanthropist is helping her local police department get a K-9)

And you do not have to be in South Carolina to get these sips, as they can be shipped right to your door.

"We do next-day shipping. When we do ship, it comes in a styrofoam cooler box, and we include cold packs to keep it cold," said their mother, Desiree Hamilton.

These middle schoolers are not only excelling with their business. Both attend Gregg Middle School, where Armani's favorite subject is math and Amaya's is reading. Armani and Amaya were also selected to join the National Beta Club, an organization that supports rising leaders.

PHOTO: In this undated photo, Armani and Amaya are shown with happy customers. (Desiree Hamilton) More

And they showcased their leadership skills in April during their first Kid Entrepreneurs Expo, giving children like themselves a chance to market their businesses. It was a sold-out event with 14 kid vendors and sponsors who were happy to help. With more than 300 attendees, guests were able to enjoy free food, face painting, a panel discussion from experts and even a live performance.

(MORE: Boy with autism sings 'Old Town Road,' mother calls it a 'miracle')

"Because of this event, we were able to donate $500 to Medical University of South Carolina Children's Hospital, which is where our little sister Taylor is seen for her blood disease," Armani said.

The girls sell their lemonade every weekend either in front of their home or their grandparents' home. And they've partnered with Nana's Seafood and Soul restaurant, located in downtown Charleston, which sells Mani & Maya's Fruity Treats that they deliver each week.

"We enjoy making our treats because we have a lot of sister-bonding time," Amaya told "GMA."

Taylor is a strong little warrior and has not been hospitalized since February -- and was also the special guest at the Kid Entrepreneurs Expo.

PHOTO: Armani and Amaya are shown with little sister Taylor in this undated photo. (Desiree Hamilton) More

Story continues