'Queer Eye' star Tan France writes about bleaching his skin at 10 and overcoming insecurity originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Tan France (and the rest of the "Queer Eye" cast) is simply an inspiration these days.

The man uses his fashion expertise to help those featured on his show break out of their shell and live life to the fullest.

But before he was part of the "Queer Eye" phenomenon, France had insecurities of his own.

In his memoir, "Naturally Tan," the Pakistani style guru, who grew up in England, admits to bleaching his skin at 10 years old.

"Since then, I've been ashamed of the fact that I succumbed to the pressure," he writes, admitting that it hurt like heck, too.

In fact, he had wanted to be "pale" and white for many years of his childhood, which stemmed from bullying he suffered from other kids his age.

But much like the subjects on "Queer Eye," France was not only able to endure, but matured and realized just how special he is, different and all.

"Now, if you ask me what my favourite thing about my appearance is, I'll say my skin. I think my skin colour is beautiful. As a 10-year-old, I could never have imagined that you could find my skin colour beautiful, and I'm willing to bet most nonwhite people have thought the same thing. That is a sorry state of affairs," he added in his book.

"Naturally Tan" is out now on Amazon and other publishing platforms.