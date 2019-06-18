'Queer Eye' cast shares their favorite LGBTQIA-inclusive films originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
It's Pride Month, and what better what to celebrate than by revisiting some of the most meaningful films that have shaped the LGBTQIA community.
There are hundreds to choose from. We spoke to the cast of "Queer Eye," Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk, to learn some films that have personally impacted their lives.
Check out some of the crew's favorites.
Antoni's Pick: 'My Own Private Idaho'
Porowski considers the River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves film a must-watch.
"This Gus Van Sant classic is a creative masterpiece for so many reasons, but when I first saw it, I was struck by the friendship and love between River and Keanu Reeves’ characters," he told "Good Morning America."
"The story follows River’s search for home and family," he continued. "His experience and quest echo what many of us go through in the LGBTQIA community."
Where to watch online: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu
Jonathan's Pick: 'Paris Is Burning'
Jonathan Van Ness cited the famed 1990 documentary, which focuses on the New York City drag community, as "an incredible gorgeous moving story."
"It was the first time I ever saw ballroom culture and young queer people, and it all took place in New York City in the 80s in a totally different time," he said.
"It's a really incredible documentary -- you've got to see it," he added.
Where to watch online: Netflix
Karamo's Picks: 'Brother to Brother' and 'Moonlight'
Brown highlighted two films, 2016 Oscar-winning drama "Moonlight" and 2004 film "Brother to Brother," that he said serve as, "love stories to black queer people who have yearned to see themselves depicted authentically on screen."
"Both films honestly depict the challenges and triumphs of being a black, gay man in America," he shared. "And how the intersection of these two identities collide in a way that reveals the beauty of our community and experience."
Where to watch "Brother to Brother" online: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video
Where to watch "Moonlight" online: Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Netflix
Bobby's Pick: 'The Danish Girl'
Berk said he loves the Eddie Redmayne film because of what it "represents and the awareness it brings to the history of the LGBTQ community."
"This film is a testament to design -- both in costume and set -- to accurately portray the culture in the 1920s but the impactful love story is far more moving," he shared.
"The story shines a light on what would happen to a transgender [woman] in a time when it's not socially acceptable," he said.
"Two artists navigate their relationship and the resistance they face when a journey to self-discovery comes in contact with ignorance in Denmark and this era," Berk added. "You see the transition of Einar from male to female and the obstacles she goes through from doctors and spectators."
"The remarkable strength of her marriage during the transition is pure magic," he continued. "We've come a long way since the 20s but we have even more to go."
Where to watch online: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, HBO Now
Tan's Pick: 'Brokeback Mountain'
France was a fan of the 2005 cowboy love story starring Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger.
“Although the life of Jake Gyllenhall’s character was a world away from the life I lived, I connected so strongly with his desire for connection and love, in a community where homosexuality was so taboo,“ he said.
Where to watch online: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Starz