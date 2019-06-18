'Queer Eye' cast shares their favorite LGBTQIA-inclusive films originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

It's Pride Month, and what better what to celebrate than by revisiting some of the most meaningful films that have shaped the LGBTQIA community.

There are hundreds to choose from. We spoke to the cast of "Queer Eye," Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk, to learn some films that have personally impacted their lives.

Check out some of the crew's favorites.

(MORE: Celebrate Pride Month with our 2019 Ultimate Pride playlist)

Antoni's Pick: 'My Own Private Idaho'

Porowski considers the River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves film a must-watch.

"This Gus Van Sant classic is a creative masterpiece for so many reasons, but when I first saw it, I was struck by the friendship and love between River and Keanu Reeves’ characters," he told "Good Morning America."

PHOTO: Keanu Reeves (left) and River Phoenix are shown in a scene from My Own Private Idaho. (Fine Line Features) More

"The story follows River’s search for home and family," he continued. "His experience and quest echo what many of us go through in the LGBTQIA community."

Where to watch online: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu

Jonathan's Pick: 'Paris Is Burning'

Jonathan Van Ness cited the famed 1990 documentary, which focuses on the New York City drag community, as "an incredible gorgeous moving story."

"It was the first time I ever saw ballroom culture and young queer people, and it all took place in New York City in the 80s in a totally different time," he said.

(MORE: Pride 2019: Gay Street renamed 'Acceptance Street' in New York City nearby Stonewall Inn)

PHOTO: Pepper LaBeija is shown in this scene from the movie 'Paris Is Burning'. (Miramax) More

"It's a really incredible documentary -- you've got to see it," he added.

Where to watch online: Netflix

Karamo's Picks: 'Brother to Brother' and 'Moonlight'

Brown highlighted two films, 2016 Oscar-winning drama "Moonlight" and 2004 film "Brother to Brother," that he said serve as, "love stories to black queer people who have yearned to see themselves depicted authentically on screen."

"Both films honestly depict the challenges and triumphs of being a black, gay man in America," he shared. "And how the intersection of these two identities collide in a way that reveals the beauty of our community and experience."

PHOTO: Mahershala Ali, left, and Alex Hibbert in a scene from, 'Moonlight.' (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP Photo) More

Where to watch "Brother to Brother" online: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Where to watch "Moonlight" online: Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Netflix

Bobby's Pick: 'The Danish Girl'

Berk said he loves the Eddie Redmayne film because of what it "represents and the awareness it brings to the history of the LGBTQ community."

"This film is a testament to design -- both in costume and set -- to accurately portray the culture in the 1920s but the impactful love story is far more moving," he shared.

"The story shines a light on what would happen to a transgender [woman] in a time when it's not socially acceptable," he said.

PHOTO: Eddie Redmayne in a screen grab from the trailer of 'The Danish Girl.' (Movieclips Trailers/Youtube) More

Story continues