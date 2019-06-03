Priyanka Chopra says she wants to run for political office

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears many hats as an actress, activist and wife.

And now she says she might also want to venture into another area -- politics.

She shared in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times that she has political aspirations.

“I would love to run for prime minister of India,” she said. “I would love Nick to run for president. I don’t like the things associated with politics … but I know that both of us really want to make a change.

"Never say never,” she added.

Chopra, 36, also shared she has "tried to be apolitical all my life because I like to cheer for humanity," and voted in the recent Indian general election.

Chopra, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since December 2016, also spoke to the outlet about the changes she hopes for the world.

"As a woman of the world, I see violence everywhere," she said. "My hope for the world is that every country has its own culture and we can be proud of it. I feel global. I can go to any country in the world and identify with someone because I’m human.”

The star recently opened up during an interview with the Associated Press. about times during her adolescence in which she was bullied for her appearance, particularly for the color of her skin.

She shared how people can attempt to make a change.

"The way we treat people differently comes from cultural, subliminal messaging that has happened over eons," she told AP. "The more we can talk about it and open other people's eyes and say, 'It doesn't have to be that way,' and give them more examples, I guess society will change."

Chopra told The Sunday Times that her upbringing shaped the way she sees the world.

"My dad refused to let me into the kitchen," she said. "He’d say, 'Where are your books?' It was my brother, Siddarth, who graduated in hospitality while I wanted to be an engineer. We were raised in a very progressive family."

She is now dedicated to using her platform to push diversity and inclusion and shared a story from her past to illustrate the need for it.

"I’m going to get in trouble for saying this," she said. "Somehow, when I was in America going to school, for a lot of my Indian-American friends the subliminal message was: 'Be invisible, don’t get into trouble, do your work.'

"Our parents came here and worked really hard and the only way they survived the move was because they put their heads down," she continued. "Now my generation is, like, 'No, I have aspirations and I want to have a voice.' It’s only now that we’re talking about female and black representation in films, with big movies like 'Wonder Woman' and 'Black Panther' doing well.

"But in all of that, where do you see brown people?" she added.

The actress hopes to change this among other causes she is passionate about.