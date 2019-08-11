'Prison was a humbling experience': Former federal inmates talk about their time in prison originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Chris Maselli and Jeff Smith seemed to have it all -- at one point.

Maselli was an up-and-coming State Senator in Rhode Island and Jeff Smith, having gained a "cult like following", was running to be a state senator in Missouri.

But it all came crashing down spectacularly for both of them.

For Smith, it was in 2009 when he plead guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice for lying about improper payment for campaign flyers. He was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. For Maselli, it was in 2011 when he was sentenced to 27 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to eight counts of bank fraud.

Both Chris Maselli and Jeff Smith decided to write a book about their respective experience in federal prison.

Smith's book, "Mr. Smith Goes to Prison" came out in 2015 and Maselli's book, "A New Debtor's Prison" was released this summer.

"Prison was a humbling experience," Maselli, who served his time at Fort Dix in New Jersey, told ABC News in a phone interview.

Smith, who served his time at FCI Manchester, Kentucky, said he didn't go into prison with a lot of preconceived notions even though he had visited a lot of prisons when he was a state senator.

"I had a lot of constituents that were locked up. I represented a court district in St. Louis city with a lot of high poverty areas and a lot of constituent correspondence that I got more from families of incarcerated people," Smith said.

Smith went on to say that the biggest thing that surprised him about prison was the entrepreneurial spirit inside.

"People are just operating all the time ... they got a little business, you know, a little store out of their cell, they got a little tattoo parlor, they've got men making books on prison basketball league, they run the poker league."

Maselli and Smith also said their prison jobs were the opposite of what their day jobs were.

Maselli spent the first six months of his prison sentence building fences outside the minimum security camp while Smith was put to work in the warehouse.

"That was the other thing the prison was famous for, if you were a cook on the outside, they wouldn't put you in the kitchen and make you cook meals. They'd have you cutting grass and they'd have the guy who cut grass, cook the meals," Maselli explained. After six months, he moved to the education department where he would teach English to non-English speakers.

Smith said there was quite often an element of give and take with the prison inmates. For example, he said he was chastised early on by the warden for writing a book in prison and staff would come search his cell for his notes. Smith said that in order to keep the notes, he would give them to another inmate to hide in return for onions he would get from the warehouse where he worked.

Both men spoke about the racial divide in prison and how the television room was a place that was often divided by race and unspoken prison rules.

