Prince William is 37! See an adorable throwback pic in honor of his birthday originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Happy birthday Prince William!

The royal dad of three and second-in-line to the British throne is celebrating his 37th birthday Friday.

William is celebrating his birthday privately but his royal family members sent birthday wishes publicly in a series of Instagram posts.

(MORE: Princes William and Harry and Kate and Meghan announce split of their charitable work)

Clarence House, home to William's dad, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, shared an adorable throwback photo.

The pic shows William and Charles playing in the garden of Kensington Palace where William lives today with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kensington Palace shared a more recent photo of William with a caption thanking fans for the birthday wishes.

(MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan prepare for royal baby Archie's christening: What to expect)

Sussex Royal, the Instagram account for William's brother, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, commented on the post, saying, "Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!"

The main royal family Instagram account -- which represents William's grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip -- also celebrated with a slideshow of photos of William.

William's birthday celebration comes just one week after he posed with his family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday.