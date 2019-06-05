Pride Month fashion and beauty collaborations that support LGBTQ causes originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
June is Pride Month, and pride-themed collections are in stores everywhere. But some brands go a step further and have pledged to direct a share of their profits to LGBTQ causes.
On May 30, H&M released an ad campaign for its "Stay True Stay You" collection that stars actress and LGBTQ advocate Laverne Cox as well as social media star Rickey Thompson.
In addition to designing Pride-themed clothing, the major retailer has also vowed to donate 10% of global sales from this collection to support the work of the United Nations' Free & Equal campaign.
The line includes colorful t-shirts, accessories, shoes, and more that include empowering words such as "everybody is free to love" and "proud."
There are also lots of splashes of rainbow decorated items that are a nod to the gay pride flag.
"My life changed when I started embracing more fully who I am," said Cox in a statement on H&M's website.
Like H&M, there are lots of other fashion and beauty Pride collaborations that will donate to charities this year.
Scroll ahead to learn more about some of these virtous brands that will keep you on trend through Pride month and beyond.
Under Armour
Under Armour has created a line of "United We Win" apparel and Pride-themed sneakers where proceeds and support from funds made will be given to Athlete Ally which is an orgnaization committed to educating and activating athletic communities to eliminate homophobia & transphobia in sports.
Tarte
This multi-colored Let it Rain-bow Eye Set was created in collaboration with blogger Jessie Paege, and has donated $25,000 to The Trevor Project -- a leading national organization providing crisis intervention & suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ young people under 25.
Teva
These rainbow-soled chunky Teva sandals are cute and comfy looking. For every flatform sold, the brand is donating $15 to The Tegan and Sara Foundation which is fighting for economic justice, health and representation for LGBTQ girls, women, and everyone in the community.
Morphe
Officially available to shop on June 5, Morphe has released a Pride Live in Color collection that includes a eyeshadow pallette with 25 vibrant shades. There is also a seven piece eye brush set. With these new picks, 100 percent of net proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project.
Gap
Gap's touching Love All Ways Pride collection has promised to donate 15 percent of sales the United Nations Foundation in support of UN Free & Equal, a global campaign of the UN Human Rights Office to promote equal rights and fair treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) people globally.
Beauty Blender
Beauty Blender has brought back blenders in hues that scream "Pride!" On top of that, ten percent of all proceeds from anything on the brand's Pride page will be donated to LGBTQ causes through the Human Rights Campaign.
Banana Republic
Banana Republic's capsule Pride collection includes everything from colorful rainbow banana graphic totes and socks to tees and pouches. Fifty percent of profits made from each piece will be donated to the UN Free & Equal campaign; an unprecedented global UN public information campaign aimed at promoting equal rights and fair treatment of LGBTI people.
Youth To The People
Youth To The People has created a Pride-themed edition of its Superfood Cleanser with a commitment of giving 100 percent of proceeds (up to $50,000) to GLSEN, the leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ students.
Converse
Continuing the brand's committment to supporting movements for positive social change, Converse launched a collection unisex Chuck Taylor sneakers, t-shirts, and a hat with contributions being made to powerful organizations such as It Gets Better, OUT MetroWest,, and Fenway Health.
Milk Makeup
With the purchase of each Wear Your Pride set, which includes a full-size Glitter Stick, mini Holographic Stick in Stardust, and a rainbow pouch, 100 percent of net proceeds will be donated to The Center which is a NYC-based organization providing programs for health, wellness and community connection.
Urban Decay
The popular cosmetics company is donating 25% of all proceeds from sales of the Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Stonewall to benefit The Stonewall Foundation — an organization that helps to strengthen the LGBTQ movement and support organizations, projects and scholarship programs.
Ralph Lauren
The brand has created a 5-piece gender neutral collection for adults and children. One hundred percent of the purchase price from the sale of each graphic tee and 50% of the purchase price from the sale of each Polo shirt, hoodie, hat and tote will be donated to the Stonewall Community Foundation, benefiting an international network of LGBTQIA+ organizations.
MAC Cosmetics
Through MAC's new "MACtivists" platform, the cosmetics brand has promised to donate to the LGBTQ community through sales made from their iconic "Viva Glam" lipsticks.