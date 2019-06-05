Pride Month fashion and beauty collaborations that support LGBTQ causes originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

June is Pride Month, and pride-themed collections are in stores everywhere. But some brands go a step further and have pledged to direct a share of their profits to LGBTQ causes.

On May 30, H&M released an ad campaign for its "Stay True Stay You" collection that stars actress and LGBTQ advocate Laverne Cox as well as social media star Rickey Thompson.

In addition to designing Pride-themed clothing, the major retailer has also vowed to donate 10% of global sales from this collection to support the work of the United Nations' Free & Equal campaign.

The line includes colorful t-shirts, accessories, shoes, and more that include empowering words such as "everybody is free to love" and "proud."

There are also lots of splashes of rainbow decorated items that are a nod to the gay pride flag.

"My life changed when I started embracing more fully who I am," said Cox in a statement on H&M's website.

Like H&M, there are lots of other fashion and beauty Pride collaborations that will donate to charities this year.

Scroll ahead to learn more about some of these virtous brands that will keep you on trend through Pride month and beyond.

Under Armour

Under Armour has created a line of "United We Win" apparel and Pride-themed sneakers where proceeds and support from funds made will be given to Athlete Ally which is an orgnaization committed to educating and activating athletic communities to eliminate homophobia & transphobia in sports.

Tarte

This multi-colored Let it Rain-bow Eye Set was created in collaboration with blogger Jessie Paege, and has donated $25,000 to The Trevor Project -- a leading national organization providing crisis intervention & suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ young people under 25.

Teva

These rainbow-soled chunky Teva sandals are cute and comfy looking. For every flatform sold, the brand is donating $15 to The Tegan and Sara Foundation which is fighting for economic justice, health and representation for LGBTQ girls, women, and everyone in the community.

Morphe

Officially available to shop on June 5, Morphe has released a Pride Live in Color collection that includes a eyeshadow pallette with 25 vibrant shades. There is also a seven piece eye brush set. With these new picks, 100 percent of net proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project.

Gap

Gap's touching Love All Ways Pride collection has promised to donate 15 percent of sales the United Nations Foundation in support of UN Free & Equal, a global campaign of the UN Human Rights Office to promote equal rights and fair treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) people globally.

Beauty Blender

Beauty Blender has brought back blenders in hues that scream "Pride!" On top of that, ten percent of all proceeds from anything on the brand's Pride page will be donated to LGBTQ causes through the Human Rights Campaign.

Banana Republic

Banana Republic's capsule Pride collection includes everything from colorful rainbow banana graphic totes and socks to tees and pouches. Fifty percent of profits made from each piece will be donated to the UN Free & Equal campaign; an unprecedented global UN public information campaign aimed at promoting equal rights and fair treatment of LGBTI people.

