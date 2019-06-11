President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden to barnstorm Iowa originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

One key caucus state, two political rivals.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will both be in Iowa on Tuesday.

In the western portion state, the president is scheduled to have two stops: a visit at a renewable energy facility in Council Bluffs and then an evening state Republican fundraiser in West Des Moines.

Biden will head to eastern Iowa, on the heels of a weekend visit by most of the Democratic field, but which Biden skipped. There, the former vice president has three community stops on his public schedule, in Ottumwa, Mt. Pleasant and Davenport.

While the two are unlikely to cross paths in the crucial caucus state, their visit will bring heightened attention to the Hawkeye State, given each candidate's propensity to speak off the cuff and their ongoing public spats.

Polls show a tight race in a hypothetical match-up between Trump and Biden -- making Iowa an important swing state for both parties.

(MORE: Study says Democrats prefer younger candidates, yet Biden and Sanders top polls)

Trump to talk farm policy

In Council Bluffs, Trump is expected to tout his plan to allow year-round sales of gasoline mixed with 15% ethanol, as well as his administration's farm policies. Later that day, he will attend a private fundraiser hosted by the Iowa GOP.

"We've got more demand than we do seats," Jeff Kaufman, Iowa's GOP chair told ABC News.

The state's Republican party, which is expecting about 800 people to attend, scrambled to prepare with seven-days notice and advertised the dinner as "intimate."

"I know Joe Biden is coming at the same time, but you know what? He's going to be drowned out," Kaufman said. "Poor Uncle Joe, I hope he finds a dinner somewhere where he can talk to three or four people."

Iowa, known for its first-in-the-nation caucus, will still hold a GOP caucus in 2020 -- giving Republican voters an opportunity to vote against the president.

"I don't really expect [the president] is going to have any competition in Iowa but we still have to have our caucuses," Kaufman said.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump claps after greeting supporters waiting at the White House with first lady Melania Trump as they returned to the White House, June 7, 2019, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP) More

(MORE: 2020 candidates double down on Iowa, increase staffing in Hawkeye State)

Kaufman said the caucus is a way for the Republican state party to build their infrastructure, especially as they gear up for a statewide Senate race and four competitive Congressional seats.

"People have asked me if he doesn't have any competition why have the caucus? And I say, well, 2024. We have (to be) ready in 2024 when there will be competition and we can't take a cycle off," he said.

But the state GOP did not hold a caucus for the last three Republican incumbents.

For Republicans, the winner of the Iowa caucuses has only clinched the presidency, since 1980, just once: George W. Bush in 2000. Trump placed second, behind Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2016.

It's set to be busy week for the Republican Party, with not only a stop from the president but also former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who will also be in town for a fundraiser for Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

"I'll take Nikki Haley and the president of the United States any day over 27 of these left-wing Democrats," said Kaufman, who will emcee Ernst's event later in the week.

Ernst has cautioned against some of the president's decisions, most recently his strategy of threatening tariffs on Mexico. Still Kaufman said the party is strong and united.

"She is able to voice her concerns. She is able to disagree with this president and he listens and he still respects her. No, we're not a monolithic machine here where we all say the same thing ... we actually can disagree and can debate," he said.

(MORE: 2020 Democrats flock to Iowa's Pride Fest amid heightened focus on LGBTQ rights)

Biden under fire

Biden will make his second trip to Iowa since announcing his presidential run back in April, making his pitch to voters during three events Tuesday across eastern Iowa.

Story continues