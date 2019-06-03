President Donald Trump to be feted by Queen Elizabeth, but he's not the 1st originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

President Donald Trump is set to be feted in grand style by Queen Elizabeth II during an official state visit this week.

But he's not the first president to get the royal treatment.

Trump is just the latest in a long string of U.S. presidents -- as far as Harry Truman -- to have met Britain's longest-reigning monarch. He is, however, just the third to receive the full trappings of an honorary state visit.

Here's a look back at previous meetings between Queen Elizabeth and American presidents:

In 1951, when the queen was still a princess, she met Truman during a visit to Washington.

PHOTO:President Harry S. Truman and Britain's Princess Elizabeth after the reception ceremony, Oct. 31, 1951, in Washington D.C.

President Dwight Eisenhower was the first U.S. president to have met with Queen Elizabeth as the reigning monarch. Eisenhower welcomed the young queen for her first state visit to the U.S. in 1957. And in 1959, the queen welcomed Eisenhower to the U.K. with a meeting at Balmoral Castle.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II stands with Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower at a White House State banquet, Oct. 20, 1957, in Washington. Eisenhower is wearing the British Order of Merit awarded him by King George VI after World War II.

In 1961, the queen rolled out the red carpet for President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, hosting them for dinner at Buckingham Palace.

PHOTO: President John F. Kennedy, right, and his wife, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, 2-L, pose with Queen Elizabeth, 2-R, and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Buckingham Palace in London, June 15, 1961.

Kennedy's successor, Lyndon B. Johnson, did not meet with Queen Elizabeth during his presidency, making him the only U.S. president since Truman not to have met her when she was queen.

President Richard Nixon ended the years-long drought when he dined with the queen over lunch at Buckingham Palace in 1969. Though this was their first meeting with Nixon as president, he had previously met her when he served as vice president in 1957.

PHOTO: President Gerald Ford dances with Queen Elizabeth at the White House, during the Bicentennial Celebrations of the Declaration of Independence, in 1976.

President Gerald Ford welcomed Queen Elizabeth to the U.S. in 1976 for festivities surrounding the 200th anniversary of the singing of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. They even shared a dance during a ball at the White House.

PHOTO: President Ronald Reagan and Queen Elizabeth go horseback riding, June 8, 1982, in London.

It wasn't long thereafter that the queen played hostess to another U.S. president. President Jimmy Carter visited Buckingham Palace in 1977, when the monarch welcomed Carter along with other visiting heads of state to the palace for a dinner in conjunction with that year's NATO summit.

