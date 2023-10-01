Powerball tops $1 billion after no jackpot winner Saturday night

The Powerball jackpot is expected to climb to an estimated $1.04 billion for Monday's drawing, after no ticket won the big prize on Saturday evening, the lottery said.

The estimated cash value is $478.2 Million, Powerball said.

The numbers drawn for Saturday night's $960 million jackpot were: 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and red Powerball 22. The powerplay was 2.

A winner on Saturday would have brought home the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the ninth-largest lottery jackpot when factoring in Mega Millions top prizes.

The jackpot had an estimated cash value of $441.4 million. Winners can choose to take the money as an immediate lump sum payment or in 30 payments over 29 years.

This is the second-largest Powerball jackpot this year, after a ticket in California won the $1.08 billion jackpot on July 19. The winner has not yet come forward.

Since that drawing, there had been until Saturday 30 consecutive Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner. There have now been 31.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, while the jackpot odds are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

If there isn't a winner with Saturday's numbers, the next drawing takes place on Monday, Oct. 2.

