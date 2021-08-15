'Pivotal' moment for businesses considering back-to-office plans

CATHERINE THORBECKE
·8 min read
'Pivotal' moment for businesses considering back-to-office plans

As mass vaccination rolled out in the late spring and COVID-19 cases began to decline precipitously, Americans and the companies they work for began to envision a return to normalcy.

Masking guidance was lifted for the vaccinated and plans were made for bringing employees who had the privilege of working from home through the crisis back into offices after more than a year of remote work -- in many cases adopting a hybrid model that attempted to balance business needs, personal lives and safety.

MORE: Why business leaders need a 'wake-up call' to take burnout seriously right now, experts say

But the rapid spread of the delta variant, largely among the unvaccinated, has overwhelmed hospital systems and cast uncertainty on those plans, halting many in their tracks.

PHOTO: An empty workstation inside an office building in San Francisco, on June 9, 2021. (Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE)
PHOTO: An empty workstation inside an office building in San Francisco, on June 9, 2021. (Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE)

In announcements that followed each other like dominoes, a slew of major U.S. corporations -- from Amazon to McDonald's -- in recent weeks have pushed back their September office reopening targets.

In light of these mounting uncertainties, experts say organizational leaders are at a "pivotal" moment and must put workers at the center of their longer-term planning in order to build business resilience. The push to return to the status quo is no longer acceptable to many and an increase in choices, including the ability to work remotely, has upped the stakes for employers.

With a smooth return to "normal" after Labor Day no longer looking feasible, how organizations navigate recalling millions of workers still recouping from the collective anguish of a once-in-a-century pandemic could have a costly impact on retention at a time when job openings and quit rates are both at record highs.

"I would argue that for business leaders, it's a pivotal moment for them, and they need to put their employees at the center of their workplace strategy," Steven Hatfield, the head of Deloitte’s Global Future of Work team, which counsels some 90% of firms on the Fortune 500, told ABC News.

'Permanently altered' the employee-employer relationship

According to Hatfield, the pandemic has "permanently altered the nature of the employer-employee relationship."

Many companies that had required their employees to come in five days a week and now, after more than a year of remote work, the work week and other aspects of the relationship are on the table. Hybrid, permanent remote and flexible arrangements have become a regular part of the conversation.

PHOTO: An empty office building in Midtown New York during the COVID-19 pandemic on Jan. 26, 2021. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: An empty office building in Midtown New York during the COVID-19 pandemic on Jan. 26, 2021. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

"We believe that the secret for organizations today is they have to acknowledge the nature of the changing dynamics in terms of that relationship. They need to acknowledge that workers do have more choice and more power."

That level of choice is manifesting itself in "skill shortages, the labor shortages, the way in which people are picking up and moving to different jurisdictions based on where their heart is," he added.

"And other factors -- 'promote' job postings on LinkedIn is up 5x," he said, referring to companies paying extra to make sure their postings are seen.

As the nation begins to emerge from the pandemic, fresh data indicates that people are leaving their jobs at record levels. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said earlier this week that the "quits rate" in June was 2.7% -- tying with April 2021 for the highest rate since its record-keeping on it began. Moreover, the number of job openings hit a record high of 10.1 million in June, the BLS said in its latest release. The layoffs and discharge rate, meanwhile, was at a record low of 0.9% in both May and June.

Economists have attributed these trends to both competitive labor market conditions as employers vie for workers with increased flexibility offerings, as well as harder-to-quantify reasons as many people reassess their life and career goals following the shock of a global pandemic that left more than 600,000 Americans dead.

MORE: As delta variant surges, COVID hospitalizations rise 30% over previous week

The pandemic also spurred droves of women to leave the workforce entirely, an alarming trend experts warned could undo years of hard-fought gains towards gender equity in the private sector. This mass exodus of women in the workforce has been linked to uneven caregiving responsibilities at home as schools and daycares sporadically shuttered throughout the course of the pandemic.

PHOTO: Shanikia Johnson helps Magjor Jones clean up a puzzle at Little Flowers Early Childhood and Development Center in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore, Md. on Jan. 12, 2021. (The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE)
PHOTO: Shanikia Johnson helps Magjor Jones clean up a puzzle at Little Flowers Early Childhood and Development Center in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore, Md. on Jan. 12, 2021. (The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE)

As delta now rages, many parents are also grappling with how to protect their unvaccinated children amid a push to reopen.

"What’s going on with the delta variant is basically just another data point telling us that returning to the status quo and going back to the office, expecting people to be there full time, everyday, face-to-face is just not going to cut it," Mabel Abraham, a professor of management at Columbia Business School, told ABC News.

"I don't think anyone would argue that we can replace face-to-face interactions wholly with being online, I'm certainly Zoomed-out," she added. "There's always going to be a place for that face-to-face dynamic, whether it looks the same as it did pre-pandemic is a different question. Do we necessarily need everybody to be in the office, every single day, for eight to ten hours a day? Probably not."

'Be adaptable' and listen to employees

Abraham said this constantly-changing environment is demanding that employers -- and employees -- be nimble and adaptable to a degree that has not previously been demanded.

Organizational leaders "need to be thinking less about a formal plan, and more about how to be adaptable as the environment continues to change," Abraham said.

Abraham said that simply giving people options can be a strategy for being adaptable. This starts by listening to employees who voice concerns -- such as exposing family members to the virus or commuting difficulties -- and setting up a workplace that offers flexible options.

MORE: Google, Disney join growing list of employers mandating COVID-19 vaccines

Some 42% of current remote workers say if their current company does not continue to offer remote work options long term, they will look for a job at a company that does, according to Prudential’s Pulse of the American Worker Survey released earlier this year.

"Employers who aren't listening are in some ways just being naive in thinking that their employees won't move," Abraham said. "In this current environment, for many people, the pandemic looms large and it really is a concerning factor where going back to the office might mean that that person is willing to forego their position, even if they're getting the benefits and the pay and enjoying the work and liking their co-workers."

"Employers just need to recognize that when employees voice these concerns, it probably takes a lot for them to speak up, so if they're bringing it up it's because they're probably really concerned about it," she added. "And making a decision to not offer options, not to offer flexibility, needs to come with the understanding that that person might actually leave."

PHOTO: Employees work in an office building in Midtown New York City on Jan. 26, 2021. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)
PHOTO: Employees work in an office building in Midtown New York City on Jan. 26, 2021. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)

Her recent research also found that organizations with female leadership and which signal that they care about equity in the workplace are much more likely to attract women applicants at a time when many firms have had great difficulties retaining their female staff.

"With all of the dialogue around women exiting at an even higher rate than men during this time, really thinking about if we want to counter that force in any way, organizations need to think carefully about how this solution will also have this additional benefit of really retaining their top female talent," she said.

Looking out for workers 'good for business'

Deloitte's Hatfield added that while many still think about productivity in "first-industrial-revolutionary terms," looking out for your employees' health and well-being is actually "good for business, too."

"We need to reshape our ideas around productivity to be akin to the marketplace that exists now, so your performance as a human, your well-being as a human, really matters," Hatfield added, "and it matters to boost the productivity for the organization."

For businesses, Hatfield said that, "It makes more sense for organizations to focus on up-skilling and re-skilling their workforce than trying to find workers."

If organizational leaders are more attuned to the needs of their employees, and supportive of their career growth, this can help build a resilient workforce within an organization despite a myriad of external factors that leaders cannot control.

The present environment also presents a unique opportunity for employees to express what they need in order to do their work better and to more seamlessly support the work of an organization -- whether it's a stipend for a better home office setup, more flexibility options, or a better understanding of the purpose in the work they do.

"But, I think it's incumbent on the workforce itself to be vocal about what some of those things might be in order to help the organizations they work with navigate change," Hatfield said.

The more organizational leaders engage and pay attention to their workers, the more they can also avoid falling into a "trap" of attempting to appease by offering unrelated perks -- like an office ping pong table "that's going to gather dust," Hatfield said.

"Do what's going to be classic," he said. "Do the things that are going to have enduring power, both for the organization and for the workforce -- so things like focusing on the potential of their work, and focusing on how they develop, and ensuring that what their workforce is doing is really meaningful."

'Pivotal' moment for businesses considering back-to-office plans originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Haiti earthquake latest: At least 700 people dead, more than 2,800 injured

    With the death toll now at 700 people and more than 2,800 injured after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Haiti Saturday morning, the beleagured nation faces the threat of fast-approaching Tropical Storm Grace potentially exposing an already vulnerable population to a double impact in a matter of days. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency confirmed the number of deaths and injuries and said those figures are expected to rise. Initial reports indicate there are more than 700 collapsed buildings, including hospitals and schools, at least 3,778 homes destroyed and significant damage to infrastructure and roads.

  • Afghanistan updates: Taliban militants ordered to enter Kabul

    According to a statement, the Taliban ordered its fighters to enter the city because "now there are reports that districts in Kabul have been evacuated, police have left their job of providing security, ministries have been evacuated, and security personnel from the Kabul administration have fled." "So that God forbid the common thieves and robbers in Kabul do not mix, the abusers do not harm the people, the Islamic Emirate ordered its forces to enter the areas of Kabul from which the enemy went and areas there is a risk of theft and robbery," the statement continued.

  • Investigation underway into barracks death of Fort Bragg paratrooper

    An investigation is underway into the death of a 29-year-old 82nd Airborne paratrooper discovered lifeless in his barracks at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, military officials said. Mikel Rubino was pronounced dead after emergency medical services personnel were called to his barracks and attempted life-saving measures, military officials said in a statement to ABC station WTVD in Durham, North Carolina.

  • Hyenas, considered 'villains of the world,' play key role in returning nutrients to desert soil

    The crushing jaws of hyenas may act as a kind of nutrient blender, grinding out calcium and phosphorous from bones and dumping them back into the relatively poor soil of the Kalahari Desert. Researchers had noticed that carnivores like wild dogs and cheetahs have a curious way of recycling nutrients back into the landscape. "Hyenas have one of the strongest jaw strengths of any terrestrial carnivore," said Andrew Abraham, a postdoctoral researcher at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

  • US moving personnel out of its embassy in Kabul: Blinken

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that U.S. personnel are being relocated from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to the airport "to ensure they can operate safely and securely," as the Taliban are in Afghanistan's capital negotiating a transfer of power and the U.S. works around the clock to evacuate Americans and special visa applicants.

  • Biden and Trump bear responsibility for Afghanistan: Cheney

    Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump bear responsibility for the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Sunday. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws from the world," Cheney told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. The Taliban entered Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, early Sunday morning to negotiate a peaceful transfer of power at the presidential palace.

  • Taliban at presidential palace to negotiate transfer of power

    A delegation of Taliban leaders is at the presidential palace in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, after the movement's forces overran the nation's army and gained quick surrenders across the country. The leaders are there to negotiate a transfer of power, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahed told ABC News on Sunday. The Taliban entered the outskirts of the city early Sunday and fighters were seen gathering in the Kabul districts of Kampany and Barchi, a local reporter confirmed to ABC News.

  • 3-year-old found dead after going missing from Pennsylvania campsite

    A 3-year-old Pennsylvania boy who went missing from a camping area along the Allegheny River in Bethel Township Friday afternoon was found dead on Saturday, officials said. Dwight Dinsmore, who was from Yatesboro, Pennsylvania, was found in the Allegheny River at about 2:40 p.m., about a mile south of Lock and Dam No. 6, the Armstrong County coroner said in a press release. The search was conducted by several local police departments, K-9 units, state police and family members, but was called off Friday evening due to inclement weather, officials said.

  • 9/11 anniversary, COVID-19 measures could spark terrorist attacks in the US: DHS

    The upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11, religious holidays and more pandemic restrictions amid a COVID-19 surge caused by the delta variant, could give rise to terrorist attacks in the U.S, the Department of Homeland Security is warning. DHS' National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin issued on Friday, warned that threats from domestic terrorists -- individuals engaged in grievance-based violence -- and foreign terrorists are exacerbated by the pandemic, "including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions." The bulletin said that racially or ethnically motivated extremists will exploit the reintroduction of COVID-19 variants as a means to carry out attacks because of reimplemented pandemic restrictions.

  • Fred likely to strengthen into tropical storm as it hits the Gulf Coast

    After bringing heavy rain across central Cuba, Fred has dissipated and is no longer a tropical depression. As the remnants move slowly into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the next 24 hours, scattered showers, gusty winds and thunderstorms may be possible across the Florida Keys and parts of the Florida peninsula. Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the warning area across the Florida Keys later Saturday.

  • 3-year-old girl fatally shot by 5-year-old in Minnesota

    A 3-year-old girl was fatally shot by a 5-year-old boy in a home in Bena, Minnesota, early Friday, officials said. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accidental shooting around 3:50 a.m. When deputies responded they learned the little girl “had been shot by accidental gunfire” by the boy, Sheriff Tom Burch said in a news release.

  • Middle schooler fatally shot by fellow student in Albuquerque

    One student was killed by another in a shooting at a middle school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday. The shooting took place at about 12:45 p.m. local time between two male students during a lunch break outside Washington Middle School. Police were unsure what grade the students were in, but said they were both approximately 13 years old.

  • Fred may strengthen to tropical storm as it closes in on US: Latest track

    Tropical Depression Fred may restrengthen to a tropical storm Friday as it closes in on Florida. The biggest threat from Fred is flash flooding, especially in South Florida, where up to 10 inches of rain is possible. A flood watch has been issued across South Florida, including Miami.

  • Tim McGraw's daughter stars in his '7500 OBO' music video

    Tim McGraw's daughter is all grown up and starring in her dad's latest music video for his single "7500 OBO." The music video is the first he's made since 2018, and features a young woman, played by his daughter Audrey McGraw, at various points in her life — learning how to drive, going to prom and experiencing the ups and downs of teenage love. In the video, McGraw seems to portray a father reflecting on his daughter growing up.

  • CDC officially recommends additional vaccines for people with weakened immune systems

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended a third dose of an mRNA vaccine for immunocompromised Americans on Friday afternoon, allowing around 7 million Americans who didn't get an optimal immune response to their initial vaccine doses of Pfizer or Moderna to gain more protection. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation after a CDC panel voted Friday morning on the specifics of who should get an additional shot and when. The CDC approval was the final step in the process initiated by the Food and Drug Administration's announcement late on Thursday night that immunocompromised Americans will be able to get a third shot.

  • Cuomo impeachment probe suspended by New York State Assembly

    The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the wake of his resignation announcement, officials announced Friday. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the results of their probe into sexual harassment allegations and other conduct in office "could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned." Cuomo's resignation is effective Aug. 25.

  • Teen dies after being struck by lightning at New York City beach

    A teenager who was struck by lightning Thursday at a New York City beach has died, officials said. Carlos Ramos, 13, of the Bronx, died at Jacobi Medical Center, city officials confirmed to ABC News Friday. Stacy Saldivar, 13, was among those struck when she and her parents and two sisters were running off the beach, she told New York ABC station WABC outside the hospital Friday.

  • 27 vaccinated people test positive for COVID on Carnival ship

    Twenty-seven vaccinated people who are on board the Carnival Vista cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Belize Tourism Board. Twenty-six of the positive cases are among Carnival crew members, with only one passenger testing positive. According to the tourism board, everyone who tested positive was vaccinated and "most are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms."

  • Biden keeps low public profile as more territory falls to Taliban in Afghanistan

    As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate and criticism mounts over the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S. troop withdrawal from the country after the 20-year war, President Joe Biden has kept a low profile. Spending the day in Wilmington, Delaware, before departing for Camp David, a presidential retreat, Biden has no public events on his schedule as he resumes what was supposed to be a week of vacation and the president did not stop to speak with reporters as he and first lady Jill Biden departed Wilmington Friday afternoon. The White House issued a statement to the press pool after Biden's departure saying he was briefed by his national security team on "efforts to safely drawdown the civilian footprint in Afghanistan" and will get further briefings later Friday.

  • Ed Sheeran reveals details from secret wedding to wife Cherry Seaborn

    Although he announced their engagement on Instagram in January 2018, Ed Sheeran has managed to keep his marriage to wife Cherry Seaborn secret for months. Appearing on the "Table Manners with Jessie Ware" podcast, Sheeran said of their big day, "Our actual wedding was a tiny, tiny event with basically no one there." It wasn't until a few months later that Sheeran said the couple threw a huge party as a "celebration of us and our friends," which he said they're less "less private" about.