'Pitch Perfect' actress Anna Camp talks life after split from former co-star Skylar Astin

Anna Camp recently opened up about navigating big life transitions.

The "Pitch Perfect" actress, 36, who announced her split from husband of over two years, former co-star Skylar Astin, in April 2019, spoke about her current phase of life at a press conference for her new show "Perfect Harmony" on Thursday.

She shared, "It's been really scary and liberating at the same time."

"I'm 36 years old. I've had some life changes go on, and I feel more me than I ever, ever have," she continued. "It's a vulnerable place to be, but it's also very empowering. … I just feel really grounded and that the decisions I've been making have been for the best."

The actress also explained her positive outlook on life post-split.

"I think that I've learned that you can go through a life change and remain positive and also remain kind and friendly -- things happen for a reason," she said.

"I've also learned that, in the face of a challenge, I can rise out above it and even be better for it," she added.

When Camp filed for divorce in April, the former couple announced a joint statement on their separation.

"We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition," their statement read.