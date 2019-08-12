Pink shares the sweetest note from her husband to mark end of her tour: 'I'm so proud of the person you are' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Pink's Beautiful Trauma world tour is coming to a close soon, and the singer and those closest to her are reflecting on what an experience it has been.

The artist and mother-of-two shared a photo of a note her husband of 13 years, Carey Hart, wrote to her about her monumental achievements and what a thrill the tour has been.

"Congrats Baby!!! All I can say is, 'Wow!!!' I'm so proud of the person you are," he wrote.

"You have pulled off the impossible," his note continued. "Record-setting tour, chart-topping album, amazing mother, and loving wife."

He added that he was apologetic he couldn't make her last show. "But I'm so fortunate to be shotgun with you through the whole experience," he wrote. "I love you so much, and can't wait to celebrate life with you after the tour."

She noted how appreciative she was for his kind words in the caption of her post.

"Thank you babe.... I told the audience about this last night and we all decided that Hell has officially frozen over. 🤣😂❤️" she wrote, adding the hashtags #whoareyouandwhatdidyoudowithmyhusband" and "#grateful."

Pink has shared a few sentimental posts recently to mark her world tour finishing up. On Sunday, she shared a photo from one of her performances, writing, "Cannot believe it’s show 154/157 tonight."

"To say it’s been an amazing couple of years is an understatement in every possible way," she continued. "We as a band and crew are beyond grateful, beyond dazzled and beyond magically mystified by all of the beautiful hearts all over this world."

The singer will perform her last tour show on Aug. 19 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Her next scheduled performance will then be in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in October 2019 for music festival Rock in Rio.