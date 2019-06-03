Pink shares sweet throwback photos for her daughter's birthday originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Pink and her family celebrated a special occasion over the weekend. The singer's daughter, Willow Sage Hart, turned eight on Sunday.

To celebrate the big day, Pink shared several throwback photos of herself with her daughter on Instagram.

"Willow Sage. There are no words for this feeling, this love, this gratitude, this wonder," Pink captioned the photo series.

"Happy Birthday Baby Girl," she added.

The singer's husband, Carey Hart, also shared well wishes for his daughter.

"Happy 8th b day to my daughter Willow," he captioned a shot with her. "I love you so much that it hurts. I enjoy everyday we have together, even the days I wanna squeeze you."

"You are growing into an amazing lil person and I’m so proud of you," he continued. "Love to you the moon, around it 10 million times, and back."

"You cooked a good one mama @pink," he added.

It appears the family had an action-packed birthday party for Willow Sage, as Pink uploaded a video of herself doing gymnastics that day during the celebrations.

"When mom embarrasses you at your own birthday party," she captioned her video.

"Thanks @tempest_freerunning_academy for the best birthday party ever, and thanks Instagram for knowing exactly what leggings I needed to buy," she added.