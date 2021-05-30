Pandemic sparks labor reckoning for some: 'It's not just about the job anymore'

CATHERINE THORBECKE
·9 min read
Pandemic sparks labor reckoning for some: 'It's not just about the job anymore'

After the coronavirus pandemic forced much of the country to close down, pushed unemployment to levels not seen since the Great Depression, and left more than 593,000 Americans dead, some say the once-in-a-lifetime shock has forever altered their views towards work.

"I'm a spiritual person, so I feel like this was just the creator's reset button for us all, and that we're not supposed to come out of it the same," Tia Ferguson, 41, a mom of three from Columbus, Ohio, told ABC News. "It's not just about the job anymore, it's about the truest sense of vocation."

PHOTO: Tia&#xa0;Ferguson, an entrepreneur from Cleveland who is pivoting careers in the wake of the pandemic, is pictured here. (Tia Ferguson)
PHOTO: Tia Ferguson, an entrepreneur from Cleveland who is pivoting careers in the wake of the pandemic, is pictured here. (Tia Ferguson)

After living through more than a year of calamity -- marked by seemingly endless news of sickness, death and economic anguish that further divided the haves from the have-nots -- many appear to be changing their mindsets about work and life.

For some, this means changing jobs or even careers. For others, it means not accepting toxic work environments or other conditions they had to endure prior to the pandemic. In many cases, the dramatically expanded unemployment benefits afforded the jobless, including self-employed people and others not previously eligible for benefits, the time and space to make these realizations and pursue changes.

PHOTO: LaShanta Knowles, a graphic designer from Cleveland, is pictured here. (LaShanta Knowles)
PHOTO: LaShanta Knowles, a graphic designer from Cleveland, is pictured here. (LaShanta Knowles)

It also galvanized the need to pursue protections for frontline workers in sectors like restaurant and hospitality such as minimum wage, collective bargaining and other protections, according to advocates.

Like millions of others, Ferguson was furloughed from her job, as a substitute teacher, in March 2020. Now, as the pandemic eases in the United States, she says she is not looking to go back to the way things were before but is focused on launching her own literacy tutoring business.

"My passion is truly for education," she said. "As a mom, I want to make sure that not only my children, but as many children as I can reach have those foundational reading skills so they can be successful in life."

MORE: As restaurants raise wages, workers see moment for industry-wide change

Ferguson is not alone in her desire for career change. Some 66% of unemployed adults said they have seriously considered changing their occupation or field of work since being laid off, according to data from the Pew Research Center released earlier this year.

Separate data from Microsoft's annual Work Trend Index report, released in March, found that 46% of the some 30,000 study participants in workforce is planning to make a "major pivot or career transition." A year prior, data shows a majority of people said they hope to be at their same employer for two years.

"With so much change upending people over the past year, employees are reevaluating priorities, home bases, and their entire lives," the report stated. "So, whether it’s due to fewer networking or career advancement opportunities, a new calling, pent-up demand, or a host of pandemic-related struggles, more people are considering their next move."

'It took them to terminate me to realize my worth'

LaShanta Knowles, 33, from Cleveland, told ABC News she was terminated from her job doing data entry work for a relocation company in September 2020 due to the pandemic after having worked there for seven years. Now, she is focused on launching her career as a graphic designer.

PHOTO: LaShanta Knowles, a graphic designer from Cleveland, is pictured here. (LaShanta Knowles)
PHOTO: LaShanta Knowles, a graphic designer from Cleveland, is pictured here. (LaShanta Knowles)

Her previous employer has not asked her to come back, but even if they did, Knowles said she is not looking to return because of the work environment.

"I appreciate my experiences from my previous employer," she told ABC News, "but unfortunately I was only called out whenever I did something wrong. I rarely got any feedback when I did something right."

"And over the course of seven years, it has definitely lowered my self-esteem," she said. "It took them to terminate me to realize my worth."

After over a year of languishing amid the isolation and uncertainty of the health crisis, many others are similarly rejecting working conditions they endured in a pre-pandemic world that they say glorified "hustle culture" and overwork. Microsoft's Work Trend Index data found 1 in 5 respondents said their employer doesn't care about their work-life balance, 54% feel "overworked" and 39% feel "exhausted."

PHOTO: Job seekers attend the Long Beach North Pine Block Job Fair in Long Beach, Calif., May 19, 2021. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
PHOTO: Job seekers attend the Long Beach North Pine Block Job Fair in Long Beach, Calif., May 19, 2021. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

One in five global survey respondents say their employer doesn’t care about their work-life balance. Fifty-four percent feel overworked. Thirty-nine percent feel exhausted.

Some 41% of the workforce is likely to consider leaving their current employer within the next year, according to Microsoft's data, and the figure rises to 54% for Gen Z respondents. Data from the year prior shows a majority of workers (71%) said the opposite -- that they plan to be with their current employer in two years.

In addition, data from Prudential's Pulse of the American Worker survey released in April found that 46% of respondents said they either switched jobs during the pandemic (20%) or plan to look for a new job when the threat of the pandemic decreases (26%).

Microsoft's report warned business leaders are "out of touch with employees and need a wake-up call." A statement accompanying Prudential's findings warned that a "'war for talent' may be looming if companies don't address workers' needs."

MORE: Lack of paid leave could be preventing people from getting COVID-19 vaccines, experts say

Unpacking the fallacy of 'no one wants to work'

Ferguson and Knowles said they have been receiving unemployment insurance since losing their jobs and have spent the time acquiring new skills to support their new careers. Ferguson is taking bookkeeping classes at a community college and incorporated her LLC in April. Knowles is set to receive a certificate for web programming in June and has spent time volunteering for a local nonprofit as well as building up her graphic design portfolio.

PHOTO: Florida residents attend a job fair seeking employment at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino on May 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Florida residents attend a job fair seeking employment at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino on May 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

"It is not that people aren't willing to work, it's that many people haven't really found their purpose," Knowles said of those receiving unemployment benefits during the crisis. "And so I feel like maybe during this time, the pandemic has actually given people a chance."

Some GOP lawmakers have pointed to a labor shortage in the restaurant industry as evidence that enhanced pandemic unemployment benefits are deterring people from finding work -- arguments largely refuted by economists and data.

A working paper published in March by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) "did not decrease employment." The researchers noted that a 10% increase in unemployment benefits caused a 3.6% decrease in job applications, but this ultimately resulted in "decreased competition among applicants at a time when jobs were unusually scarce."

Heidi Shierholz, a former chief economist at the Department of Labor and the current senior economist and policy director at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute think tank, pointed to a caregiving crisis, lingering health fears and low wages as contributing to the restaurant industry's staffing issues. She added, however, that the sector's "isolated" labor shortage is "not driving things economy-wide."

PHOTO: A Seminole Hard Rock Casino department manager (R) conducts an interview with a potential employee during a job fair at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino on May 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
PHOTO: A Seminole Hard Rock Casino department manager (R) conducts an interview with a potential employee during a job fair at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino on May 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

For someone like Ferguson, who's physician ordered her not to work amid the pandemic due to preexisting health conditions including diabetes and hypertension that put her at higher risk of COVID-19 complications, the unemployment insurance during the crisis could mean the difference between life and death.

Some restaurant workers may also still be shell-shocked from the economic and health toll the pandemic took on the industry and its workers seemingly overnight, as their sector bore the brunt of initial job losses while many of their office-working peers had the privilege of continuing work remotely. Finally, wages in leisure and hospitality remain "extraordinarily low, even with the recent acceleration," Shierholz added, which might not be seen as enough for worker's to risk their health or pay for alternative childcare.

Shierholz slammed the decisions of some Republican governors to cut back jobless aid because of the labor shortage in the restaurant industry, lamenting how quickly people shifted from calling workers heroes to calling them lazy.

"It's like we went from, 'These are essential workers, they're keeping us going,'" she said. "And now there's a 'We are going to make sure that you are so desperate that you have no choice but to take a job, even if it's dangerous for you, even if wages are very suppressed, even if that means you have an enormous amount of stress and strain added to your life because of trying to cobble together fragmented too-expensive childcare.'"

PHOTO: In this April 2, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian walks by a now hiring sign at a store in San Rafael, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE)
PHOTO: In this April 2, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian walks by a now hiring sign at a store in San Rafael, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE)

Ultimately, Shierholz said the shift underscores the need for policy change -- such as raising the federal minimum wage that hasn't budged in a decade or passing the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act which adds penalties for companies that violate workers' rights and strengthens workers' ability to collectively bargain with employers.

MORE: Google, JPMorgan and nearly 200 companies unite to tackle 'caregiving crisis'

What it takes to build the 'new normal'

While anecdotes point to a reassessment of work in the wake of the pandemic, Shierholz argues that without policy overhauls, the "new normal" will likely end up looking the same as it did before the pandemic when workers may have felt more beholden to jobs they have since lost and a business-as-usual mindset that psychological effects of the pandemic disrupted.

In the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2007-2008, Shierholz said the push to combat inequality and reassess work conditions in the U.S. was on fire.

"Everyone was talking about, 'This is the new normal, things are totally different now,' acting like there was going to be just fundamental change as a result of the Great Recession," she said. "And when you look back, in 2019, at the peak of the expansion following the Great Recession … it's actually hard to come up with things that are fundamentally different."

"I don't have any reason to believe it's going to play out different this time," she added, "unless we get this big policy push to strengthen workers' rights, that would make a big difference."

Knowles feels differently, noting that the pandemic was the catalyst for her career change.

"I understand that the pandemic was very detrimental to a lot of people, but for me personally, I felt that it gave me a chance to embark on something that I have put aside for so long," she said.

With her unemployment benefits set to expire soon, Knowles says "all I can do at this point is keep hope alive."

Ferguson encouraged others to not give up on being the person they truly want to be or doing the work they truly want to do.

"I just want people to know that as much as the pandemic has been really, really hard on us, we've lost so much people, there really is light at the end of the tunnel," Ferguson said. "If we choose to go towards that light, we can choose to be a better version of ourselves."

Pandemic sparks labor reckoning for some: 'It's not just about the job anymore' originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • 32-year-old deputy dies of COVID-19: 'His whole life was ahead of him'

    Catherine Brundidge, 61, owner of the Lily B. Rose restaurant in Phenix City, Alabama, died on April 21, 2021. The Phenix City native is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild, her obituary said. Brundidge opened the restaurant about 10 years ago and her family helps run it, ABC affiliate WTVM reported.

  • 2 dead, at least 20 shot shot after 3 suspects open fire on crowd: Police

    At least 22 people were shot, including two killed instantly, early Sunday when three assailants unleashed a barrage of gunfire on a crowd standing outside a birthday party concert at a rented banquet hall in a suburb of Miami, police said. Two of the wounded victims are in critical condition and are on life support, according to preliminary information from a law enforcement briefing that was reviewed by ABC News. No arrests have been made in what was the 17th mass shooting in the United States in May alone, and the second to rock the Miami area since the start of Memorial Day weekend, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an online website that tracks shootings across the country.

  • Record-cold temperatures grip Northeast Memorial Day weekend

    Periods of heavy rain and well below-average temperatures continue to grip parts of the Northeast this Memorial Day weekend. As for why temperatures are so low in the Northeast – there is a stubborn upper level low over southeast Canada that is pulling down cooler air and keeping the air rather unsettled. While the current cold air in the region in notable, it is still spring, making unsettled and cold weather possible, although it is rather late in the season for these cold temperatures.

  • Navy SEAL, Green Beret killed in Afghanistan, leaving Marine brother 'Sole Survivor'

    Five-year-old Beau Wise's big brothers were more than big. Looking at Jeremy and Ben, 10 and eight years older, he saw grand, invincible figures -- figures who led Beau into no small measure of brotherly mischief. Beau recalls the time eldest brother Jeremy threw him down the laundry chute as part of a daring Halloween candy caper perpetrated on their only sister, Heather.

  • GOP embrace of $1 trillion infrastructure package could help make a deal: Buttigieg

    Senate Republicans' potential embrace of a $1 trillion infrastructure package is an encouraging sign a deal could be reached, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." The White House recently presented a reduced infrastructure package totaling $1.7 trillion, slashing about $550 billion from President Joe Biden's initial infrastructure proposal.

  • This is why your brain remembers faces you see in person differently than from screens or photos

    "With unknown faces, we are not particularly good at telling them apart," said Géza Gergely Ambrus, a postdoctoral researcher at Friedrich Schiller University Jena in Germany. The enormous rift between our recognition of unfamiliar versus familiar faces led Ambrus and his colleagues to wonder about how the brain's response evolves when a person goes from unknown to known. The findings emphasize the importance of in-person interactions, while virtual, one-way observations have less of an impact on facial recognition.

  • Woman's body found in duffel bag hidden inside a storage unit for several months

    A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in a duffel bag that had been hidden inside of a storage unit for several months. The incident began on May 12 when 64-year-old Debra Lynn Childers was reported missing to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office by her son who lives out of state and had not heard from his mother in several months but knew that she lived in the Kingman and Golden Valley area of Arizona. “During the week of May 24th KPD (Kingman Police Department) detectives began investigating the money withdrawals and attempting to identify the subject making the withdrawals,” Kingman Police Department said in a statement.

  • Hot car safety tips to remember this summer as work-from-home schedules change

    As Memorial Day weekend arrives, it's important to remember that as the temperature climbs, so does the danger for children left in hot vehicles. A record 54 children died in hot cars in 2018, followed by 53 fatalities in 2019, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org. Twenty-five children died in hot cars last year, a drop which KidsAndCars.org director Amber Rollins attributed to the pandemic.

  • 7 presumed dead after plane crashes into lake in Tennessee

    One person is confirmed dead, while six others presumably perished, after a small jet carrying seven people crashed into a Tennessee lake Saturday morning, authorities said. The plane was heading from Smyrna Airport in Rutherford County, near Nashville, to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida when it crashed into Percy Priest Lake around 11 a.m., officials said. Capt. Joshua Sanders with Rutherford County Fire Rescue said in a late Saturday press conference that they were "no longer ... looking for live victims."

  • Braves star Marcell Ozuna arrested for strangling wife, throwing her into wall: Police

    Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested on domestic violence charges Saturday after police entered his home and saw him strangling his wife and slamming her into a wall, according to police. Ozuna, 30, was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation under the Domestic Violence Act and battery under the Domestic Violence Act, according to the Sandy Springs, Georgia, Police Department. Police received a 911 call from Ozuna's residence just after noon on Saturday and reported to the home.

  • Eric Riddick, released after serving 29 years for crime he says he didn't commit, turns focus to helping others

    After spending nearly three decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit, Eric Riddick woke up in Philadelphia on Saturday a free man -- with a new purpose and an ally to help him get it done. Riddick, who served over 29 years of a life sentence, was released from prison on Friday after his attorney argued that evidence was not shared with the defense at the time of the initial trial. About 20 years into his sentence, Riddick found a surprising ally in Mill.

  • 13-year-old girl severely burned while imitating TikTok video, family says

    A 13-year-old girl has been in the hospital for over two weeks after suffering third-degree burns while apparently attempting to imitate a video she saw on social media, said her family, who are speaking out in case they can help prevent it from happening to someone else. Destini Crane, of Portland, Oregon, severely burned her neck and right arm and has had to undergo three skin-grafting surgeries after her family believes she was trying to copy a video on the popular video app TikTok. The incident happened on May 13 in their home's bathroom, her sister, Andrea Crane, told ABC News.

  • Man arrested for stealing 192 ventilators meant for critically ill COVID-19 patients in El Salvador

    A Florida man has been arrested for stealing nearly 200 ventilators that were meant to help critically ill COVID-19 patients in El Salvador, officials said. Yoelvis Denis Hernandez, 42, was arrested Thursday in Del Rio, Texas, on a South Florida indictment, wanted for allegedly stealing a tractor trailer loaded with 192 medical ventilators on Aug. 9, 2020 as they were being transported by truck to Miami International Airport, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida announced Friday.

  • 117 employees sue Houston Methodist hospital for requiring COVID-19 vaccine

    Over 100 employees have joined a lawsuit against Houston Methodist hospital in Texas for requiring all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The network, which oversees eight hospitals and has more than 26,000 employees, gave workers a deadline of June 7 to get the vaccine. As a result, 117 employees have joined a lawsuit filed Friday in Montgomery County that alleges the hospital is "illegally requiring its employees to be injected with an experimental vaccine as a condition of employment."

  • Diamonds are forever, but what about ones grown in labs?

    Pandora, the world's largest jeweler, sent shockwaves through the diamond industry when it announced earlier this month it would no longer sell mined diamonds, opting instead for lab-grown ones. Lab diamonds are entirely man made and have the same physical and chemical properties as mined ones. At Paris-based Diam Concept, a company that creates diamonds using the chemical vapor deposition method, founder Alix Gervel explained the process begins when a thin sheet of crystal, known as a diamond seed, is inserted into a reactor, where it's exposed to heat and a gas mixture.

  • Why the LGBTQ community sidelined police for Pride

    The 1969 police raid of the Stonewall Inn, the famed gay bar in New York City, was no different than many others before it. For decades, before and after the riots, some law enforcement officers and agencies targeted known LGBTQ-friendly establishments in an effort to shut them down, brutalize patrons, and arrest people who violated the homophobic and transphobic policies of the time, according to the National Park Foundation, an organization that focuses on U.S. history and education. The Stonewall Uprising of 1969, the culmination of days of protests and clashes with police, was the catalyst for the modern gay rights movement and is what NYC Pride commemorates each year.

  • Biden calls rise in antisemitic attacks 'despicable, unconscionable, un-American'

    President Joe Biden is condemning a rise in antisemitic attacks across the United States as "despicable, unconscionable, un-American," saying they "must stop." "We cannot allow the toxic combination of hatred, dangerous lies, and conspiracy theories to put our fellow Americans at risk." In the wake of the recent fighting between Israel and Hamas, antisemitic attacks have increased, with the Anti-Defamation League warning of a "dangerous and drastic surge in anti-Jewish hate right here at home."

  • US to reimpose sanctions on Belarus after forced landing of Ryanair flight, journalist arrest

    The White House has announced that the United States will reimpose sanctions on Belarus next week after the forced diversion of a Ryanair flight to the country on May 23 and the arrest of an opposition journalist on board. In a scathing statement Friday night, White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the incident "a direct affront to international norms" and called on President Alexander Lukashenko to allow a "credible international investigation" into the events and "immediately release all political prisoners." Psaki said the U.S. will reimpose "full blocking sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises" on Thursday, which would prohibit Americans from engaging in transactions with those entities.

  • Untapped US intelligence to be probed for clues to COVID-19 origin: Sources

    When President Joe Biden directed U.S. intelligence agencies on a 90-day deeper dig into the origins of COVID-19, he wasn't signaling for the nation’s spies and commando teams to rappel down the side of government buildings, or parachute into Wuhan’s labs. After assessing the intelligence and raw data before them, it became apparent to Biden and his top officials that a large cache of information had yet to be fully analyzed, officials told ABC News -- potential evidence that could hold clues to the virus that has claimed the lives of more than 3.5 million people. The existence of unexamined intelligence was first reported by the New York Times.

  • Juror in Mollie Tibbetts murder trial describes guilty verdict as 'emotional' moment

    Nearly three years after her death, jurors handed down a guilty verdict in the murder trial of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts on Friday. In an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America," jury foreman Robert "Bo" Reed described that moment. "I felt my heart was gonna pound through my chest, to be honest with you -- it became very real for me because this is it now," Reed said.