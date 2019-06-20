Oprah Winfrey says she 'would love' to revive her daytime talk show originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Oprah Winfrey is hinting at the possibility of reviving her iconic talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Winfrey admits she misses her daytime talk show, which aired its final episode nearly a decade ago, and has considered bringing it back.

"I would love to make that happen, let me tell you. But maybe not every day," Winfrey said. "For 25 years, it was perfect."

Winfrey's show, which launched in 1986, covered a variety of topics and offered inspirational stories and conversations with everyday people and exclusive celebrity interviews.

"The only time I missed [the show] was during the election or when something really big happens in the news," Winfrey explained. "I think, 'Oh gee, I wish I had a show.' "

While promoting her new book, "The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Direction and Purpose," Winfrey shared that when she first realized her calling in television, she still made sure to have a backup plan.

"My path became clear the moment, I remember it actually, when I flew into Chicago," she said. "I thought, 'If the show isn't successful, then I'm going to go into advertising.'"

Sales from Oprah's book "The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Direction and Purpose" will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Attala County, Mississippi, where Winfrey grew up.