One of California's biggest cannabis companies looking to grow some green on the Canadian stock exchange

When Steve DeAngelo co-founded a medical marijuana business in Northern California as a non-profit more than a decade ago, he never dreamed the plant treasured by pot-smoking hippies of the 1960s and demonized by anti-drug crusaders would one day be embraced by the white-collar world of finance.

On Monday, the company DeAngelo helped launched, Harborside Health, is poised to make a public stock offering on the Canadian Securities Exchange, joining a "green rush" of U.S. cannabis businesses headed to the Great White North to cultivate capital.

"For my whole life, I believed that one day cannabis would be legal, not just in the United States but around the world...I didn't envision exactly the shape that all of this would take. I didn't really envision that one day I would be the chairman emeritus of a publicly traded cannabis company," the 60-year-old DeAngelo, known as the "father of the cannabis industry," told ABC News.

When the Canadian stock market opens on Monday, Harborside, which is based in Oakland, California, and valued at $350 million to $400 million, will become the 66th U.S. cannabis company to be traded on the exchange.

"It's an epic milestone in the development of the cannabis industry from its activist beginnings decades ago to becoming a part of mainstream commerce today," DeAngelo said.

While there are some biotechnology companies and ancillary cannabis outfits that trade on U.S. exchanges, businesses that directly cultivate and sell recreational cannabis have been barred from being listed on any of the U.S. financial exchanges. That's because marijuana remains classified by the federal government as an illegal schedule 1 drug, the same as heroin and LSD.

Because such cannabis companies can't accept credit cards due to banking regulations, the legal weed industry has mostly remained a cash-only business.

"As an American entrepreneur, it's a tragic thing because what we're missing is the giveaway of an industry that was born, that was developed in the United States, to Canada," DeAngelo said.

Billions raised in Canada

Richard Carleton, a spokesman for the Canadian Securities Exchange, said there are a total of about 160 cannabis companies listed on the exchange, including businesses from South America, Asia and Israel.

Carleton told ABC News that the U.S. cannabis companies alone raised about $2.2 billion U.S. dollars on the Canadian exchange in 2018, and have already raised nearly $700 million this year.

U.S. cannabis companies on the Canadian exchange, according to Carleton, have a collective value of about $26.3 billion.

"The interesting thing is the money is not just coming from Canada," Carleton said. "When we did a bit of a deep dive, we saw investors from more than 100 jurisdictions globally invest in the sector last year. It's fair to say a significant amount of capital is coming from investors in the United States."

Canadian lawmakers approved landmark legislation in June 2018 to fully legalize marijuana in the country, but cannabis companies have been trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange since 2014.

Carleton said the first U.S. cannabis company to list on the Canadian exchange was Golden Leaf Holdings, headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, which made a public offering in 2016, about a year after recreational marijuana was legalized in Oregon.

