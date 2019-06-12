Take it from Olympic athlete Adam Rippon: 'Don't put a limit on your dreams' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Adam Rippon has had quite a year.

In 2018 alone, the 29-year-old figure skater from Scranton, Pennsylvania, made history and became the first openly gay U.S. athlete to medal at the Olympic Games; competed and won ABC's "Dancing With The Stars"; and became a role model to many for his ability to combine humor, grace and style — inside and outside the skating rink.

"There’s nothing like it," Rippon told "GMA" about the feeling he gets when he skates. The athlete has burst into the pop culture scene after stealing the spotlight during the Olympics.

Even though Adam Rippon’s life may look picture-perfect now, it took a lot of hard work and dedication (and a couple of faux-pas) to get there.

We took a trip down memory lane with Rippon to learn more about his journey to success and the lessons he's picked up along the way.

1. You stop growing when you stop learning

"I look like that one episode from 'Seinfeld' where Jerry has to wear the puffy pirate shirt," Rippon remarked. This photo is from one of his first skating competitions.

The Pennsylvania native picked up his first ice skates when he was 10 years old.

"I remember those feelings of it being new, it all being fresh and loving and enjoying what I was doing."

Rippon urged others to embrace the feeling you get when you master a new skill.

"Don’t ever lose that, because you stop growing when you stop learning," he said.

2. Fear is your secret weapon

Just this past year, Rippon was one of three male figure skaters selected to represent the United States at the Olympic Games in South Korea.

Rippon called the Olympic experience both "amazing" and "awful."

"I was ready, I was prepared, but there’s always those moments of feeling so nervous," he said.

He was filled with confidence and fear, adding that at one point he wanted to hide in the bathroom before a competitions and "lock the door ... maybe [the judges] will move right past me and not even notice."

"If you take that [fear], it can be sort of your secret weapon," he added.

Rippon won a bronze medal with his team in figure skating, making history as the first openly gay U.S. athlete to medal at any Winter Olympics.

He announced his retirement from competitive skating in November after nearly 10 years on the ice.

"Looking back at this photo … it’s a way for me to reconnect with skating in a way where it’s just for pure enjoyment," Rippon said.

