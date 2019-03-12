Olivia Newton-John shares touching message to Alex Trebek about his cancer battle originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Olivia Newton-John is no stranger to fighting against the odds, having been diagnosed with breast cancer three times in her life.

The 70-year-old "Grease" actress is facing the disease again and maintaining a positive attitude.

She also took the time to share some kind words with "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek, 78, after he revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In an interview with ET, Newton-John shared what she told Trebek upon hearing the news.

"I sent him a message saying, 'I know you can get through this,' and, 'Don't listen to stage four and all of [that],'" she told the outlet. "'Don't read the statistics and stay focused and see how you can heal yourself.'"

She also said that a "sense of humor is vital."

"He has a great attitude and a great sense of humor about it and I'm sure he'll do very well," she added.

(MORE: 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek has stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but vows, 'I’m going to fight this')

In his announcement last week, Trebek said he is committed to beating the disease.

"Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working," he shared in a video.

"And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease," he added.

Newton-John shared the same resilience when she spoke about her diagnosis in 2018.

"I believe I will win over it, and that's my goal," Newton-John said about her diagnosis on Australian show "Sunday Night."

(MORE: Olivia Newton-John reveals she has cancer for third time)

The singer and actress is one of the many who have spoken out to offer support in the wake of Trebek's diagnosis, including fellow television hosts.

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak said, "there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex," in a statement on Twitter.

The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019

Ryan Seacrest also offered support in a tweet. "Alex Trebek - you are one of the greatest leaders and class acts in show business," he wrote. "Your level of grace, even in the face of adversity, is admirable and second to none."

Alex Trebek - you are one of the greatest leaders and class acts in show business. Your level of grace, even in the face of adversity, is admirable and second to none. Stay strong and keep the faith, Alex. We are with you all the way! https://t.co/mBvVWZNpzU — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 7, 2019

"Stay strong and keep the faith, Alex," he added. "We are with you all the way!"