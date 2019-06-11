The OJ Simpson case: Where the key players are 25 years later

It's been 25 years since the O.J. Simpson case began, thrusting the NFL-player-turned-movie-star into a new role: defendant in a double murder.

The night of June 12, 1994, Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, waiter Ron Goldman, were brutally stabbed to death outside Brown Simpson's home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood.

OJ Simpson then went on trial for the brutal double slaying, and the televised proceedings transfixed the nation.

Here's where the some of the key players in the case are now:

O.J. Simpson

In 1995, Simpson was acquitted of all criminal charges in the double murder of Brown Simpson and Goldman.

A civil jury in 1997 found Simpson liable for wrongful death and he was ordered to pay millions to the families.

In 2007, Simpson, a Heisman Trophy winner and former Buffalo Bills star, led a group of men into a Las Vegas hotel and casino to steal what he claims were his own sports memorabilia items, at gunpoint.

Simpson was charged with felonies including kidnapping and armed robbery. He was found guilty in the botched robbery in 2008 and sentenced to up to 33 years in prison.

After nine years behind bars, the former NFL player was granted parole In 2017. He walked out of Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Institute on Oct. 1, 2017.

Now 71, Simpson is living in Las Vegas. He has always maintained his innocence in the double murder.

Fred and Kim Goldman

Goldman's father, Fred Goldman, and sister, Kim Goldman, were a constant presence at the 1995 criminal trial.

Kim Goldman went on to become a victims' advocate. She's also the executive director of a non-profit which provides youth services in the Santa Clarita Valley area of Southern California.

Both Fred and Kim Goldman remain outspoken against Simpson.

"It was shocking" to learn Simpson was granted parole, Kim Goldman told "Good Morning America" in 2017. "Like everybody else we watched them unanimously willing to release him and it was very disappointing."

"We've lived our life with him being a free man, we've done this," Kim Goldman said. "So, we've had nine years of reprieve. We're going to go back to doing what we've done. I run a non-profit working with teenagers, I do stories on other victims and survivors, I'm raising my kids. We're active in the world of victims and survivors' advocacy. We're going to continue doing those things and take it one day at a time and if he chooses to write a book, or do a reality show, we'll be there."

