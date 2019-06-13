'The Office' co-stars John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer's hockey rivalry is amazing originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

The Stanley Cup found a new home in St. Louis Wednesday night as the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins to win their first title in team history.

With that victory, another competition came to an end. Former "Office" co-stars John Krasinski, a Bruins superfan, and Jenna Fischer, a huge Blues fan, buried their hockey fandom "feud."

Referencing the Blues' embrace of the 1980s' hit "Gloria" by Laura Branigan, Fisher shared a video celebrating the win, saying, "John Krasinski, I got my Gloria Cake and I'm going to eat it too!"

Hours earlier, Krasinski pulled out an unexpected move when he shared a video from the game, which was in Boston, featuring a special guest star -- none other than David Denman, aka Roy from "The Office."

Roy was Fischer's on-screen ex on the hit show, and fans couldn't get enough of the prank.

Fischer played into the joke as well, commenting "Ha. Ha. Ha. Be careful he doesn't leave you at the game."

Real fans remember Pam and Roy's first date was to a minor league hockey game -- where Roy brought his brother and left without Pam when the game ended while she was in the bathroom.

Angela Kinsey, another member of "The Office" family, added, "Whaaaaaat the effing whaaaat?!!!"

Denman also shared a video with his pal at the game, in which Krasinski said he was bummed Fischer couldn't make it to the game.

Along with Fisher, another Dunder Mifflin employee celebrated the Blues win -- Ellie Kemper, who played receptionist Erin Hannon on the hit show.

"GLORIA! GLORIA! GLORIA! Let's Go Blues YOU DID GO BLUES CONGRATS @stlouisblues on WINNING THE #stanleycup!!!!!!!!" she captioned her post.

"(and congrats @msjennafischer on that amazing VICTORY CAKE) #proudstlouisan," she added.