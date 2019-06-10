Number of measles cases over 1,000 in US for the first time since its eradication

The ongoing measles outbreak reached a new record, surpassing 1,000 confirmed cases in the U.S. so far this year.

The Centers for Disease Control reported Monday that there have been 1,022 cases in 28 states through June 6.

That marks an increase of 41 cases since the previous week. The last update noted that in the first five months of the year, from Jan. 1 through May 31, there were 981 cases confirmed.

The disease is now present in more than half of all states, with Idaho, New Mexico, Virginia and Maine confirming their first cases in the past several weeks.

The new total, while hitting the symbolic threshold of 1,000 cases, has already created records in that there have been more cases so far in 2019 than there had been in any other year since measles was eradicated in the United States in 2000.

In fact, there have been more cases so far this year than there have been in the past four years combined, according to CDC data.

