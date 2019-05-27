'Nothing looks better in your 50s than sunscreen in your 20s': Here are your must-know sun tips for summer originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Memorial Day is here, which means summer, which means sun.

Jennifer Garner said it best about sun protection in the life advice she gave to Denison University graduates at their commencement ceremony this month.

"I'm going to say this because everyone says it, but you won't listen because nobody does: Nothing looks better in your 50s than sunscreen in your 20s," said Garner.

The "13 Going on 30" star's advice to graduates is what dermatologists preach year-round, but especially in the summer. Protecting your skin from the sun is crucial, both for healthy-looking skin and for helping to prevent skin cancer.

"Good Morning America" tapped Dr. Whitney Bowe, a New York City dermatologist and author of "The Beauty of Dirty Skin," to share the top things every women needs to know about sun protection.

Here are Bowe's nine tips, in her own words.

1. Sunscreen alone isn't enough

Sunscreen is one important tool, but we also have a number of synergistic, proven ways to optimize and boost our sun protection from the inside out and the outside in, taking it to the next level.

A diet rich in antioxidants appears to help prevent DNA damage and cancerous growths that can result from UV radiation, according to a study published in the Journal of Skin Cancer.

And recent studies show that taking an oral supplement called nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3, every day can actually reduce the risk of developing skin cancer.

2. Periods can increase the risk of sun damage

Women may become more sensitive to the sun around the time of menstruation, increasing the risk of sun damage, including painful burns.

3. Put the oxygen mask, or sunscreen, on yourself first

When I am at the beach with my family, I watch mothers slather sunscreen all over their children while neglecting their own skin.

Whether it's because we don't think we have time to dedicate to our own care -- or, if we think we are getting "a base tan," "a little color," or "some vitamin D," none of these reasons is going to prevent a skin cancer diagnosis.

We have so many options when it comes to sun protection. Making time to use them and to protect your skin is always worth it.

4. Remember the shot glass rule for reapplying

My rule of thumb is to apply a shot glass full of sunscreen every two hours or, more frequently if you are swimming or sweating excessively.

That is quite a lot of sunscreen, which is why I love UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) fabrics for myself and my family. You don't have to apply sunscreen anywhere the fabric covers, which means that if I wear a sun protective lightweight top called a rash guard, I do not have to apply sunscreen to my back, chest and arms.

So, my approach is truly a combination approach -- I apply my sunscreen every two hours, but I cut down on how much I need to use because I wear UPF swimsuits.

5. Your hat needs to include protection too

If you can see sunlight through the weave of your hat, the hat is not protecting your skin adequately.

You need a tight weave hat with a wide brim to truly protect your skin. It's such a simple step, but it makes a huge difference.

I recommend looking for hats with the word "UPF 50+" on the label.

6. Sunscreen benefits still outweigh the risks

Two of the ingredients many people are especially concerned about in sunscreen are oxybenzone and octinoxate.

