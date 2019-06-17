Non-alcoholic 'wine water' now available in the US originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Water that tastes like wine is now available in the U.S.

O.Vine tastes like wine but is completely non-alcoholic.

Wine Water Ltd., an Israeli company, first launched O.Vine in 2018 at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City.

O.Vine "is a natural beverage that's actually an infusion of grape skin and seeds that are left over from the wine-making process," Adi Seifert, chief technology officer of Wine Water Ltd., told "Good Morning America."

Made from the part of the grape that would normally go to waste during the wine-making process, O.Vine has the same antioxidants found in wine, but without the alcohol content, according to the company.

"O.Vine is the perfect match for people that cannot drink alcohol and actually for people that don’t drink water," the company's CEO Anat Levi told "Good Morning America." "It’s very refreshing, it’s light, it’s fruity, it’s delicious."

O.Vine is launching a brand-new collection this year that includes an alcohol-free chardonnay and cabernet-infused water.

The original collection, red and white-infused water, is now available online at the Beverage Universe and in-store at Neiman Marcus in New York.

