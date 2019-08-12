Nike launches first-ever sneaker subscription service for kids originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Nike has a solution for all the parents who constantly have to buy new sneakers for their children: a subscription service.

On Monday, the brand announced that for the first time ever Nike Adventure Club will give kids the opportunity to select from more than 100 sneaker styles monthly.

This new venture primarily services adolescents from ages 2 through 10 (size 5c-7Y) and is available for as low as $20 for four pairs a year.

"In providing footwear, we're always trying to answer, 'What do kids want?'" Dominique Shortell, director of product experience and retention for Nike Adventure Club, said in a statement.

"But an equally important question is, ‘What kind of experience are we providing for their parents?' We want to make shopping for footwear as convenient as possible for them," she continued.

Once you receive your sneakers, there is an option to keep them. Or, you can also send them back if you want a new pair.

Shoes also won't just go to waste; they're either recycled or donated to select non-profits in collaboration with Nike Grind.

An added bonus to the personalized Adventure Club Box: the sneakers come in a kit that features fun, kid-friendly outdoor games activities.

For now, you can sign up on Nike Adventure Club's waitlist for the new subscription services and the first set of orders will begin rolling out Aug. 12.