NBA Finals culinary face-off: Get these recipes for Bay Area Baller Burritos and 6ix Side Sliders and Poutine
While the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors gear up to face-off on the basketball court for Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight, celebrity chefs and super-fans of each team are facing off in a culinary competition of their own on "Good Morning America."
Chef Leah Cohen, the owner of Pig and Khao restaurant in New York City, will be cheering for the Warriors tonight, and brought her original "Bay Area Baller Burrito" recipe to the cook-off ring, inspired by the city of Oakland.
The secret ingredient in her special tomato sauce? A little red curry paste, which gives the dish a nice kick and honors the Warrior's point guard, Steph Curry.
Meanwhile, chef Roger Mooking, the host of "Man Fire Food" on the Cooking Channel, is repping the Raptors, hoping take home their first-ever championship this season. Poutine gravy on fries is a fan-favorite at the Raptor's home arena and a quintessential Canadian comfort food. Pair it with some sliders and it makes for the perfect game day grub.
Check out the full recipes for both below!
Golden State Warriors fan chef Leah Cohen's Bay Area Baller Burrito recipe
For the tomato sauce:
Ingredients:
1 medium Spanish onion small diced
8 each garlic chopped
1/3 cup olive oil
1 can peeled whole plum tomatoes broken by hand
1 can chef's choice coconut milk
1/3 cup red curry
1 tbs. Palm sugar
salt to taste
1.5 tbs. white wine
Instructions:
Heat up oil and sauté onion until soft. Add the garlic and sauce for 2 more minutes.
Add the red curry paste and toast for 2 minutes and then add the remaining ingredients except for the white vinegar.
Once the sauce has cooked for approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Add the vinegar and purée with stick blender. You don’t want the sauce completely smooth but you don’t want it super chunky either. Adjust seasoning to taste.
For the chicken:
Ingredients:
2 boneless, skinless chicken breast about
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1 cup all purpose flour
2 whole eggs
1 cup Panko breadcrumbs
Cut the chicken breasts in half widthwise to make 4 thin breasts.
Season the chicken with salt and pepper
Coat the chicken in flour, then egg, and then bread crumbs.
Pour oil in a cast-iron skillet to come 2/4-inch (1/2-cm) up the side. Heat the oil over med heat. Add the chicken and fry on both sides until nice golden brown about 3 minutes each side. Remove and drain on a paper towel.
Putting it together:
4 large flour tortillas
2 cups tomato sauce
2 cups shredded mozzarella
1 cup freshly grated Parmigiano reggiano
1 cup fresh basil torn
4 tbs. extra virgin olive oil
Instructions:
Cut the chicken cutlet into strips.
Spread approximately 1/4-cup thin layer of tomato sauce onto each flour tortilla. Top with chicken, mozzarella, Parm and basil.
Roll the tortilla like a burrito, making sure the ends are closed and place it seem side down.
Heat up a non-stick sauté pan and add the olive oil. Lightly sear all sides of the tortilla until golden brown and crunchy and the cheese is melted. Serve with remaining tomato sauce on the side.
Chicken Parm Burrito recipe courtesy chef Leah Cohen.
Toronto Raptors fan Roger Mooking's 6ix side slider and poutine recipe
6ix Side Sliders
Ingredients:
1 1/2 Lbs Ground Beef
1 1/2 Lbs Canadian Bacon (Peameal)
2 cup grated Maple Cheddar
4 Slider Buns (Potato or Brioche Buns)
2 Tbsp melted Unsalted Butter
Kosher Salt for seasoning
Freshly ground Black Peppercorns for seasoning
Instructions:
Form ground beef into 24 equal sized 1 oz balls, then smash between your palms to form 24 thin patties.
Place on a clean tray and refrigerate till game time.
Cut peameal bacon into 24 even sized slices then place on a tray and refrigerate till it’s time to put it all together.
Preheat a cast iron pan on medium high heat. Cut slider buns in half and brush each flat surface with butter.
Place on preheated pan until browned on flat sides, set aside.
In the same pan, place an equal amount of burgers and bacon, making sure to not crowd the pan. Season the beef with salt and pepper and allow both meats to brown, flip, then re-season.
Place a bit of grated cheese on each burger patty. Finish cooking all the meat and the cheese should melt at the same time. You will likely need to cook in batches.
Assemble slider starting with the bottom bun, then alternating peamel and cheesy burger patties until you have a slider that has 6 pieces of bacon and 6 pieces of beef on each. Top the bun and stick a knife in the topto hold it all together.
Serve with Poutine (below) and watch the Raptors win their first championship.
Poutine gravy recipe
Ingredients:
1 1/2 Tbsp Unsalted Butter
1 1/2 Tbsp All Purpose Flour
5 whole fresh Sage leaves
1 cup Beef Stock (homemade is best)
Kosher Salt for seasoning
Freshly ground black peppercorns for seasoning
Instructions:
Preheat a medium sized pot to medium heat and add butter until it melts. Add flour and whisk immediately to prevent lumps then reduce heat to low.
Once the two ingredients are smoothly combined, add fresh sage leaves and allow the roux to brown, whisking frequently.
When the roux becomes a nutty brown, after about 10 minutes, then add beef stock and whisk until smooth.
Bring the contents of the pot to the boil then reduce to a low simmer and allow to cook for another 10 minutes, making sure to whisk often to prevent lumps and / or scorching.
Season to taste, cover and keep warm on a low heat, now it's fry time!
Poutine recipe
Ingredients:
3 Lbs Russet Potatoes
Kosher Salt for seasoning
3/4 cup cheese curds
Peanut Oil or Vegetable Oil for deep frying
Instructions:
Wash potatoes and cut into 1/2” thick batons, place in a pot of water till fully submerged. Once all potatoes are cut and added to water, add a handful of kosher salt to the pot and bring to the boil.
Reduce heat to a slow simmer and cook until potatoes are nearly falling apart, approximately 15 minutes.
Gently transfer potatoes to a clean dry tray using a spider or palm sized slotted spoon. Allow to cool to room temperature on the tray on the counter.
Bring a large pot of frying oil of your choice up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, making sure the oil does not exceed half of the volume of the pan. In small batches, gently place the cooled cooked potatoes into the hot oil until they are golden brown, approximately 4 minutes.
Transfer to a tray with ample paper towels, using a spider or large slotted spoon.
After draining excess fat, transfer fries to a plate, top with cheese curds and then top it all off with hot Poutine Gravy (above).
Serve with 6ix Side Sliders (above).
Raptors 6ix Side Slider & Poutine recipes copyright Roger Mooking 2019.