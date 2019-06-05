NBA Finals culinary face-off: Get these recipes for Bay Area Baller Burritos and 6ix Side Sliders and Poutine (ABC News)

NBA Finals culinary face-off: Get these recipes for Bay Area Baller Burritos and 6ix Side Sliders and Poutine originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

While the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors gear up to face-off on the basketball court for Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight, celebrity chefs and super-fans of each team are facing off in a culinary competition of their own on "Good Morning America."

Chef Leah Cohen, the owner of Pig and Khao restaurant in New York City, will be cheering for the Warriors tonight, and brought her original "Bay Area Baller Burrito" recipe to the cook-off ring, inspired by the city of Oakland.

The secret ingredient in her special tomato sauce? A little red curry paste, which gives the dish a nice kick and honors the Warrior's point guard, Steph Curry.

Meanwhile, chef Roger Mooking, the host of "Man Fire Food" on the Cooking Channel, is repping the Raptors, hoping take home their first-ever championship this season. Poutine gravy on fries is a fan-favorite at the Raptor's home arena and a quintessential Canadian comfort food. Pair it with some sliders and it makes for the perfect game day grub.

Check out the full recipes for both below!

Golden State Warriors fan chef Leah Cohen's Bay Area Baller Burrito recipe

For the tomato sauce:

Ingredients:

1 medium Spanish onion small diced

8 each garlic chopped

1/3 cup olive oil

1 can peeled whole plum tomatoes broken by hand

1 can chef's choice coconut milk

1/3 cup red curry

1 tbs. Palm sugar

salt to taste

1.5 tbs. white wine

Instructions:

Heat up oil and sauté onion until soft. Add the garlic and sauce for 2 more minutes.

Add the red curry paste and toast for 2 minutes and then add the remaining ingredients except for the white vinegar.

Once the sauce has cooked for approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Add the vinegar and purée with stick blender. You don’t want the sauce completely smooth but you don’t want it super chunky either. Adjust seasoning to taste.

For the chicken:

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breast about

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 cup all purpose flour

2 whole eggs

1 cup Panko breadcrumbs

Cut the chicken breasts in half widthwise to make 4 thin breasts.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper

Coat the chicken in flour, then egg, and then bread crumbs.

Pour oil in a cast-iron skillet to come 2/4-inch (1/2-cm) up the side. Heat the oil over med heat. Add the chicken and fry on both sides until nice golden brown about 3 minutes each side. Remove and drain on a paper towel.

Putting it together:

4 large flour tortillas

2 cups tomato sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella

1 cup freshly grated Parmigiano reggiano

1 cup fresh basil torn

4 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

Cut the chicken cutlet into strips.

Spread approximately 1/4-cup thin layer of tomato sauce onto each flour tortilla. Top with chicken, mozzarella, Parm and basil.

Roll the tortilla like a burrito, making sure the ends are closed and place it seem side down.

Heat up a non-stick sauté pan and add the olive oil. Lightly sear all sides of the tortilla until golden brown and crunchy and the cheese is melted. Serve with remaining tomato sauce on the side.

Chicken Parm Burrito recipe courtesy chef Leah Cohen.

Toronto Raptors fan Roger Mooking's 6ix side slider and poutine recipe

6ix Side Sliders

Ingredients:

1 1/2 Lbs Ground Beef

1 1/2 Lbs Canadian Bacon (Peameal)

2 cup grated Maple Cheddar

4 Slider Buns (Potato or Brioche Buns)

2 Tbsp melted Unsalted Butter

Kosher Salt for seasoning

Freshly ground Black Peppercorns for seasoning

Instructions:

Form ground beef into 24 equal sized 1 oz balls, then smash between your palms to form 24 thin patties.

Place on a clean tray and refrigerate till game time.

Cut peameal bacon into 24 even sized slices then place on a tray and refrigerate till it’s time to put it all together.

Preheat a cast iron pan on medium high heat. Cut slider buns in half and brush each flat surface with butter.

Place on preheated pan until browned on flat sides, set aside.

In the same pan, place an equal amount of burgers and bacon, making sure to not crowd the pan. Season the beef with salt and pepper and allow both meats to brown, flip, then re-season.

