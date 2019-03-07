NASA is preparing for first all-female spacewalk originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

A trio of ladies will take three giant leaps forward for women in space later this month.

NASA has announced the first-ever all-female spacewalk will take place on March 29, right at the end of Women’s History Month.

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch will carry out the spacewalk with the assistance of Kristen Facciol, a Canadian Space Agency flight controller.

NASA astronauts Christina Koch, left, and Anne McClain, Star City near Moscow, Russia, during their training for their upcoming mission which will include the first-ever all-female spacewalk.

Facciol will be on the console at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. McClain and Koch are part of the Expedition 59 crew at the International Space Station.

McClain and Koch's spacewalk is expected to last seven hours, according to NASA. A spacewalk is defined by NASA as "anytime an astronaut gets out of a vehicle while in space."

Facciol celebrated her history-making assignment in a tweet with the hashtags #WomenInSTEM #WomenInEngineering and #WomenInSpace.

Koch, a Michigan native, was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013. She is scheduled to launch this month and will join the International Space Station as a flight engineer, according to NASA.

McClain also joined NASA in 2013, the year NASA's astronaut class was 50 percent female. She is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and a Senior Army Aviator with more than 2,000 flight hours, according to NASA. She has been stationed at the International Space Station since December.