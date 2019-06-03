'The Muppet Movie' is heading back to theaters for its 40th anniversary originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and Fozzie Bear are coming back to a theater near you.

"The Muppet Movie" returns to theaters for two days this July to mark the film's 40th anniversary. The joint announcement was made Monday by Fathom Events, The Jim Henson Company and Universal Pictures.

The movie will play in more than 600 theaters on Thursday, July 25, and Tuesday, July 30, at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, both days.

“‘The Muppet Movie’ is a cinematic treasure, a delightful film that may have been made 40 years ago but is truly timeless, thanks both to its iconic characters and to its always-stirring theme of following your dreams and believing in your own abilities,” said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations.

"The Muppet Movie" was an offshoot of the popular "Muppet Show," which premiered in 1976 and ran through 1981. Several other Muppet shows followed, with the most recent iteration, "The Muppets," airing on ABC from 2015-2016.

Tickets to "The Muppet Movie," which features the Oscar-nominated song "Rainbow Connection," are available at local box offices and at the Fathom Events website.