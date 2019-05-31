'Multiple injuries' in Virginia Beach shooting, suspect in custody: Police originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Virginia Beach police and other emergency services responded to an active shooter incident at the city's Municipal Center on Friday afternoon.

Multiple people were injured in the incident, according to an emergency services spokesperson who would not comment on the condition of the victims.

It's unclear how many total victims there were. However, three patients were transported to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and one was transported to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, according to Dale Gauding, senior communications advisor for brand engagement at Senatara Healthcare.

The suspected shooter is in custody, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 31, 2019

Authorities are asking people to avoid the Municipal Center area.

PHOTO:Virginia Beach Police respond to reports of an active shooter, May 31, 2019. (WTKR) More

Both the FBI and ATF have sent agents to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Alexander Mallin and Amanda Maile contributed to this report.