More 2020 Democrats calling Trump a 'white supremacist'

In the days since the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, more 2020 candidates have started using the words "white supremacist" to describe not just some of President Donald Trump's supporters, but even the president himself.

So far, at least seven Democratic presidential contenders have escalated their criticism of Trump and his racist rhetoric, calling him a "white supremacist" outright. Other candidates, have shied away from using the harsh label, but instead have said he enables and encourages white supremacy across the country, claiming he's using divisive language as a political strategy.

On Friday, as he left the White House, reporters asked Trump whether he thought being called a white supremacist helps him, after Axios reported earlier Friday, that unnamed campaign officials believe the accusation would help him win in 2020.

"I don't think it helps," he told reporters in some of his first comments responding to the Democrats. "First of all, I don't like when they do it because I am not any of those things. I think it's a disgrace and I think it shows how desperate the Democrats are."

Trump has denied being a white supremacist, repeatedly calling himself "the least racist person."

Webster's defines a white supremacist as "a person who believes that the white race is inherently superior to other races and that white people should have control over people of other races."

Here are some of the candidates who have commented and what they've said.

Which candidates are calling Trump a white supremacist?

Sen. Bernie Sanders also told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, after the second mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, that he believes Trump is a white supremacist.

"Look, and it gives me no pleasure to say this, but I think all of the evidence out there suggests that we have a president who is a racist, who is a xenophobe, who appeals and is trying to appeal to white nationalism. And, you know, it breaks my heart to have to say that this is the person we have who is president of the United States," Sanders said.

Asked if he agreed that Trump was a "white nationalist or a white supremacist, Sanders answered I do," and the New York Times reported that a Sanders campaign spokesman later said Sanders believed Trump was both.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Warren first said President Trump was a white supremacist after an event in Council Bluffs on Wednesday night, accusing him of driving a racial wedge in America while endorsing others who proffer supremacist ethos.

Warren doubled down on her description of the president as a white supremacist on Thursday, substantially toughening her criticism on the heels of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, carried out by an alleged shooter who sources say told authorities he was targeting Mexicans.

She said she's calling President Trump a white supremacist now specifically because "it’s just one piece of evidence after another and at some point, when he has been so embraced by the white supremacist and has not distanced himself, then he’s there."

Former congressman Beto O’Rourke said to MSNBC that Trump has made it "very clear" that he's a white supremacist.

"He dehumanized those who do not look and pray like the majority of people here. He said I wish we had more immigrants from Nordic countries because those from Haiti bring AIDS, those from Africa are sh------ nations."

