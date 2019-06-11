Mom says she was kicked out of public pool for breastfeeding originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A Texas mother says she was forced to leave a public pool for breastfeeding her baby.

Misty Daugereaux went to the Nessler Park Family Aquatic Center in Texas City, about 40 miles southeast of Houston, with her two young sons and her nephew on Sunday. Her 10-month-old got hungry and became fussy, so she attempted to discreetly breastfeed him, she said.

(MORE: 6 things you may not know about breastfeeding)

But a lifeguard approached her and said she couldn't breastfeed at the public pool. Then the pool manager told her it was against their policy and she needed to "cover up or leave."

"She gave me the ultimatum," Daugereaux told Houston ABC station KTRK in an interview Monday. "And I said, 'Well, you show me in your policy where I need to cover up and I'll leave.' And she, you know, was telling me that it was, you know, not right, that I needed to cover up, it's their policy.

"And I said, 'Well, you can go call whoever you need to call, but I'm not leaving for breastfeeding my son.'"

The pool manager called police, Daugereaux said, and an officer responded to the scene and made her leave.

"I walked out feeling defeated, you know, because I couldn't stand my ground," she told KTRK.

(MORE: Breastfeeding moms who pump at work fear long-term career consequences, new survey says)

The Texas City Police Department on Monday released footage from that officer's body camera, showing the events that unfolded after he arrived.

In the five-minute video, the pool manager greets the officer and tells him that Daugereaux "was getting outraged" and "cussing" at the lifeguard who told her to cover up.

The officer then walks over to Daugereaux, who is sitting by the pool with her children, and asks her, "What happened?"

"I was feeding my baby," Daugereaux responds.

"Did you cuss that lifeguard?" the officer asks.

"Absolutely not," Daugereaux says.

"I have a right to feed my baby," she adds. "I don't stand for a lot, but I will stand for that."

She continues, "I'm conscious enough to know I don't want every man in the pool looking at my boobs. But when you have a 10-month-old who doesn't take a bottle, I'm going to feed him."

(MORE: Supermom stops running during a 106-mile race to breastfeed her son)

PHOTO: The Nessler Park Family Aquatic Center in Texas City, Texas, June 10, 2019. (KTRK) More

In the body cam footage, the officer then walks back over to the pool manager, who is standing with the lifeguard, to discuss the situation further.

"No, she don't got to leave," the manager says. "But the baby was latching on one breast but she had both of them out."

"She was cussing me out," the lifeguard adds.

"You want her to leave?" the manager asks.

"I'd like her to leave," the lifeguard responds. "We also had more than one complaint."

"You want them to leave or what?" the officer asks.

"Yeah, she can leave," the manager says.

(MORE: How one mom is changing a town's law on breastfeeding in public)

PHOTO: The Nessler Park Family Aquatic Center in Texas City, Texas, June 10, 2019. (KTRK) More

The officer then walks over to Daugereaux and tells her she needs to pack up her things and leave.

"I don't understand how it's right," Daugereaux says. "It isn't fair that I can't feed my baby."

"That wasn't the issue," the officer says. "The issue was that you were cussing out a lifeguard."

"So it's her word against mine that I'm cussing out a lifeguard?" Daugereaux responds.

"I wasn't here so I don't know," the officer says. "I'm just telling you that they're asking that you leave, OK?"

"Yes, sir," Daugereaux says, before gathering her things.

(MORE: Woman asked to 'cover up' while breastfeeding has perfect response)

PHOTO: Misty Daugereaux is seen with two of her children outside the Nessler Park Family Aquatic Center in Texas City, Texas, June 10, 2019. (KTRK) More

Story continues