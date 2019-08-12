'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland shows off singing skills during Teen Choice Awards performance originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Many fans know Sarah Hyland for her hilarious portrayal of Haley Dunphy from "Modern Family," but the star has another talent she's ready to show off.

The actress, 28, showcased her vocal skills during a performance with musician Jordan McGraw of their newly-released single "Met at a Party” at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night.

(MORE: Sarah Hyland credits 'Modern Family' for supporting her through health struggles)

Check out the duo's lively performance.

Plenty of fans took to social media to comment, as many were unaware that Hyland is also a singer. The Jonas Brothers gave the duo a shout-out after their performance.

"Our guy @JordanMcGraw and the amazing @Sarah_Hyland just killed it on the #TeenChoice awards with #MetAtAParty See you guys soon!!"

"Thanks dudes!!!!!!" she replied.

PHOTO: Sarah Hyland and Jordan McGraw perform onstage during FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019, Aug. 11, 2019, in Hermosa Beach, Calif. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) More

Hyland announced the collaboration with McGraw, whose father is Phil McGraw, aka Dr. Phil, in an Instagram post when the song was released on Friday.

(MORE: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are engaged)

"We met in a recording studio to sing a song about meeting someone at a party," she captioned her post featuring the song's cover art. "#METATAPARTY IS OUT NOW!!!!"

Hyland has done a few covers with other artists before -- one of the most popular being her 2016 cover of "Closer" with Boyce Avenue.