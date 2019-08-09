Model Emily Ratajkowski proudly flaunts armpit hair for magazine shoot originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Emily Ratajkowski is photographed in the September 2019 issue of "Harper's Bazaar" fiercely exposing her armpit hair.

For the magazine's latest issue, she wrote a candid essay that illustrates her thoughts on feminism, identity, sexuality and more.

The 28-year-old model also opens up about her own self-perception.

"If I decide to shave my armpits or grow them out, that's up to me," Ratajkowski wrote. "For me, body hair is another opportunity for women to exercise their ability to choose — a choice based on how they want to feel and their associations with having or not having body hair."

Ratajkowski added, "I tend to like to shave, but sometimes letting my body hair grow out is what makes me feel sexy."

"And there is no right answer, no choice that makes me more or less of a feminist, or even a 'bad feminist,' to borrow from Roxane Gay."

The photo was posted on Instagram, and while many people cheered on her boldness, some questioned whether or not her armpit hair was real.

Lindsey Wixson-Young mentioned in a comment, "I think they have been editing this photo to make it look like you have more hair." Another chimed in saying, "just look how perfect the hair is under the arm...give me a break."

Ratajkowski hasn't responded to any comments regarding the authenticity of her armpit hair, but this isn't the first time she has spoken on the topic.

In 2016, she was quoted in a "WWD" article saying, "I'm not wearing the makeup to please men, I'm wearing it to please myself. I also am not growing out my armpit hair in protest of patriarchy. I wear a bra. Those are things that I don't feel I need to reject to make a statement about my sexuality."

Overall, Ratajkowski wants to continue spreading the message of women not being afraid to show who they truly are.

She wrote in a caption on Instagram, "Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be."