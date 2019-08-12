Missy Elliott to receive MTV's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Despite rumors that MTV would change the name of its prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, or not present it this year, the trophy -- with that name -- will go to Missy Elliott.

Elliott will receive the honor at the 2019 MTV VMAs, which will air live Aug. 26 from Newark, New Jersey at 8 p.m. ET/PT. She'll celebrate by performing live on the telecast for the first time since 2003.

(MORE: Missy Elliott gives inspiring speech on overcoming Graves' disease, talks friendship with Janet Jackson)

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” said MTV executive Bruce Gillmer. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

The only female rapper in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Elliott has won five Grammys and sold 30 million records worldwide. Past winners of the Video Vanguard award include Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Guns N’ Roses, Britney Spears, Kanye West, Rihanna and Pink.

To celebrate her career, MTV is partnering with Pepsi to host a pop-up fan event Aug. 24-25 in New York City. The event, called “MTV & Pepsi Celebrate the Museum of Missy Elliott,” is an installation that will allow fans to watch Elliott's groundbreaking music videos and costumes. More details will be announced in the coming days.

(MORE: Missy Elliott's Emotional Reaction to Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance)

Elliott is expected to release a new album in the near future, but there are no details as of yet.

PHOTO: Missy Elliott performs onstage during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola performs onstage during the at Louisiana Superdome on July 05, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE, FILE) More

The 48-year-old artist has been a pioneer in hip-hop for more than two decades. Not only has she written many of her own Billboard-charting hits, but also collaborated with artists such as Beyoncé, Aaliyah, Destiny's Child, Busta Rhymes, TLC, Timbaland and Ariana Grande.

A four-time Grammy Award winner, Elliott released her debut solo album "Supa Dupa Fly" in 1997, and some of her most famous songs throughout the years include "The Rain," "Work It," "Get Ur Freak On" and "Lose Control," featuring Ciara and Fat Man Scoop.

(MORE: Missy Elliott becomes first female hip-hop artist inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame)

"Missy’s six studio albums have each been RIAA platinum certified or better, marking her as the only female rapper to achieve that remarkable accomplishment," the Songwriters Hall of Fame said in a statement about her induction in June, where she became the third rapper ever to be inducted.

Former President Barack Obama praised her work at the ceremony, saying, "Missy, I want to thank you for all of your trailblazing ways.” He added, “"Thank you not for just sharing your gift with the world, but for being an advocate for so many people out there, especially young girls who are still figuring out how to make their voices heard."