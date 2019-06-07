Miranda Lambert discusses her 'amazing' infant stepson originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

When singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert married husband Brendan McLoughlin earlier this year, she didn't just become a wife — she also became a stepmother to his son.

Speaking to Extra at her MuttNation March in Nashville during 2019 CMA Fest this week, the country star opened up about her relationship with McLoughlin's son, who was born days after they first met in November 2018.

“My stepson is amazing," Lambert gushed. "I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like...that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full. So this is a whole new journey. It’s great.”

Lambert, 35, surprised fans when she announced in February that she had married McLoughlin, an officer with the New York Police Department. The two met when Pistol Annies performed on "Good Morning America" following the release of their album Interstate Gospel and McLoughlin was working security. The couple wed in a private ceremony on Jan. 26.

“He’s a great guy and, bless his heart, he didn’t have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full," she said. "He knows how important that is to me. He lives with a crazy dog lady.”

Lambert will join forces with her Pistol Annies cohorts Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley for a performance at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Saturday.