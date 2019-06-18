'Miracle' baby born after mom had her fallopian tubes removed originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Elizabeth Kough, a mom of four, said she hugs her newborn son, Benjamin, "a little tighter" because of the miraculous way he came into this world.

Kough, 39, is still also in shock that has four children.

Nearly four years ago she had both of her fallopian tubes removed in a procedure known as a bilateral salpingectomy. The removal of the tubes, which allow eggs to travel from the ovaries to the uterus, is typically a nearly 100% effective form of contraception.

In addition to preventing pregnancy, removing one's fallopian tubes has also been shown in some studies to reduce the risk of certain types of ovarian cancer, an added benefit that appealed to Kough because she has a family risk of the disease.

PHOTO: Elizabeth Kough discovered she was pregnant after having both of her fallopian tubes removed. (Elizabeth Kough) More

"I also hit age 35 and they medically say at that age pregnancy becomes more high-risk," Kough told "Good Morning America." "I was also divorced and single and had three children, which is quite a blessing for a family but I thought that was probably enough."

(MORE: 2-year-old with rare prune belly syndrome gets kidney from a mom of 3 who followed his story on Facebook)

Kough had the procedure done by her OB-GYN in Virginia, where she lived at the time.

Around three years later, Kough was living in Missouri, in a relationship and oddly, she thought, experiencing pregnancy symptoms.

"I had read that if I did become pregnant after this procedure there's a higher risk of an ectopic pregnancy, which can be dangerous," she said, referring to a pregnancy in which the fertilized egg attaches itself in a place other than inside the uterus. "I thought it wouldn't hurt to just take the test and I really didn't think it would be positive."

PHOTO: Elizabeth Kough of Kearney is seen here in an undated file photo. (Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS via Getty Images) More

When the home pregnancy test rang positive, Kough was shocked and went immediately with her boyfriend to a local hospital, which also confirmed her pregnancy at first with a blood test and then an ultrasound.

"I said to the doctor, 'I need an ultrasound. I had a procedure and this is not supposed to happen,'" she recalled. "The doctor did an ultrasound and Benjamin was right where he was supposed to be."

(MORE: Woman carries baby for her sister-in-law born without a uterus)

Kough's doctors at Meritas Health in Kansas City, Missouri, were as surprised by her pregnancy as she was.

"I've delivered and participated in thousands of deliveries in the course of my 10-year career and this is the first of a case like this that I've seen," said Dr. Dawn Heizman, a board-certified OB-GYN at Meritas Health. "None of us have encountered this before."

Heizman did not treat Kough directly but was part of the team of doctors at Meritas Health who reviewed her case. The complete removal of Kough's fallopian tubes was confirmed by her medical records, including a pathology report, according to Heizman.

Doctors also confirmed that Kough did not get pregnant through in-vitro fertilization, typically the only way a woman who has had her fallopian tubes removed becomes pregnant.

"We know that eggs can travel in the abdominal cavity and get into the uterus," Heizman said. "In Elizabeth's case, it's so rare because she has no tube to pick the egg up."

The most likely theory for Kough's pregnancy is that an egg migrated to one of the cornu of the uterus, near where the fallopian tube would have been attached, and entered via a small fistula tract to end up as an intrauterine pregnancy.

"It's all in theory and you can't even prove it, but obviously something happened," she said. "An egg made it to the uterus and got fertilized."

Story continues