Miley Cyrus speaks out after man gropes her in Barcelona originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Miley Cyrus is speaking out after she was aggressively grabbed and kissed on the cheek by a man in Barcelona over the weekend.

The incident, captured on a video posted to Sunday, occurred as she walked through a crowd of fans with her husband Liam Hemsworth and security guards.

On Tuesday, Cyrus posted a video clip of news outlets talking about the incident and how some online trolls were saying she "asked for it" because of the way she was dressed.

“She can be wearing what she wants," Cyrus wrote in the caption. "She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN'T be grabbed without her consent."

Cyrus then included a quote from her new song, “Mother’s Daughter”: #Don’tF**kWithMyFreedom.”

Cyrus, 26, who just released a new EP, "She Is Coming," was in Barcelona over the weekend to perform at the Primavera Sound music festival.