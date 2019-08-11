Miley Cyrus shares empowering message after split with Liam Hemsworth: 'Change is inevitable' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Just one day after publicly announcing that she was splitting with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to share an empowering message about change and growth.

"Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win," she wrote in a picture on Italy's Dolomite mountains. "Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable."

"The Dolomites were not created over night (sic), it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed," she added.

Cyrus quotes her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as having always told her, "Nature never hurries but it is always on time.”

She continued: "It fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own."

Cyrus, 26, first met Hemsworth on the set of "The Last Song" in 2009 when she was just a teen. They split in 2013, but reunited two years later and tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2018.

News of their separation hit the internet hard over the weekend, and comes just two months after they celebrated their 10-year anniversary.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a spokesperson for Miley Cyrus said in a statement Saturday. "Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart."

Cyrus shared two more pictures of herself on the Dolomites Sunday, appearing to welcome change.

"New day. New adventure," she captioned on post. "Life’s a climb... but the view is great," she wrote in another.