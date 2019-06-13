Miley Cyrus says she's 'deeply sorry' for 2017 comments about hip-hop originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Miley Cyrus is apologizing for comments she made about the hip-hop industry back in 2017.

The singer was prompted to speak out after a fan posted a YouTube video titled "Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav...Sorry" which detailed things the fan had deemed "racially insensitive."

In particular, it highlighted a 2017 comment to Billboard, where Cyrus expressed dislike for certain rap lyrics and said it “pushed [her] out of the hip-hop scene a little.”

She was previously criticized for appropriating hip-hop culture on her 2013 album "Bangerz."

Now, Miley is owning up to those comments, writing on the YouTube post, "I want to start with saying I am sorry. I own the fact that saying ... 'this pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little' was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of 'the scene.'"

"There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have a lot [to] learn about,” she continued. “Silence is a part of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore. My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial."

She concludes that, while she cannot change what she said at the time, she can say she’s “deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused.”

“Simply said; I f***** up and I sincerely apologize,” she wrote. “I’m committed to using my voice for healing, change, and standing up for what’s right. Miley."

The fan who posted the video wrote back, "OMG I AM DREAMING. I know your heart that was point of my video to highlight that u on several occasions have spoken up for what is right. Thank you for hearing me out."