Miley Cyrus hits back at breakup rumors on 10-year anniversary with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus hits back at breakup rumors on 10-year anniversary with Liam Hemsworth originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Miley Cyrus is celebrating her 10-year anniversary with Liam Hemsworth by combating breakup rumors.

She posted a screengrab of a gossip site with the headline “Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Split Rumors,” and wrote, “Happy 10 year anniversary my love. Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009!”

(MORE: Miley Cyrus seemingly posts first wedding pics, video with Liam Hemsworth)

Miley added, “Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them.”

Happy 10 year anniversary my love Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them . You’re truly. pic.twitter.com/P9LlWZXIdC — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 11, 2019

The now-married couple first met on the set of "The Last Song" in 2009. They did in fact split in 2013, but reunited two years later.

(MORE: Miley Cyrus brings back Hannah Montana character for Twitter fans: 'Hannah is punk now!')

In a second post, Miley shared photos from the film, which was based on a Nicholas Sparks novel.

PHOTO: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth star in 'The Last Song,' 2010. (Walt Disney Studios ) More

"Starting diggin you in 2009... S--- got deep," she captioned it along with the diamond ring emoji.

Miley and Liam tied the knot in a private ceremony in December of 2018.