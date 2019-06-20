Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher mock split reports in hilarious video originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are laughing off split rumors.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, called out a recent tabloid report claiming their relationship had come to an end

"Babe, what's happening? What's going on?" Kutcher asks Kunis in the video, to which she replies, "It's over between us," pointing out the report.

"Oh my god what are we going to do?" Kutcher asks, to which Kunis replies, "I felt suffocated," against sarcastically referencing the tabloid spread.

"Also, I took the kids!" Kunis plays along.

"I guess it’s over @intouchweekly have fun selling magazines this week," Kutcher captioned his hilarious video. "Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who’s counting."

Since the video was posted on Wednesday, it has already garnered over 2 million views and more than half a million likes.

Many celebrities took to the comments to commend the couple for handling the fake reports with humor. "This is amazing. Miss y’all," Demi Lovato wrote.

"DAMNIT!!! I was gonna take a run at MK!!! I want a refund!" actor Dax Shepard added. "It was the mustache for sure," J. J. Watt joked.

The couple share two children, Wyatt and Dmitri, and appear to be stronger than ever.