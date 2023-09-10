Michigan State head football coach suspended without pay

ABC News

Amid a rise in COVID-19 infections -- as seen by first lady Jill Biden's recent bout with the virus -- public health experts are tracking the numbers but aren't "predicting that this is going to be a tsunami of hospitalizations and deaths the way we saw a year or more ago," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "Given the level of immunity that we all have ... in other words, people who have been vaccinated, boosted, people who have been infected like you and I, where we have hybrid immunity, the chances of this being an overwhelming rush of cases and hospitalizations is probably low," Fauci, formerly the White House's top pandemic adviser and now a Georgetown University professor, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. The next COVID-19 booster, expected to soon be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, will be an effective tool against the spread as it is "going to be pretty well matched to the kinds of viruses that are now circulating," Fauci said.