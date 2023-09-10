Michigan State head football coach suspended without pay
Details emerged over the weekend about a sexual harassment investigation involving the head coach of the Michigan State football team, Mel Tucker.
Luis Rubiales, the president of Spain's soccer federation, announced his resignation on Sunday, following weeks of uproar over an unwanted kiss involving Women's World Cup champion Jenni Hermoso. In a post on X, formerly known Twitter, Rubiales announced he's resigning as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Rubiales said he will also resign as vice president of the Union of European Football Associations.
The Pennsylvania State Police is coming under scrutiny after conceding that convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from a prison 11 days ago, snuck through a perimeter guarded by hundreds of officers, stole a van, altered his appearance and drove miles north where he tried to contact two former work colleagues, officials said. Cavalcante was spotted late Saturday in East Pikeland Township, more than 20 miles from where officials thought they had him pinned down in the Longwood Gardens, a sprawling horticulture attraction about 5 miles southwest of the prison he escaped from in Pocopson Township, Lt. Col. George Bivens, deputy commissioner of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police, said at a news conference Sunday afternoon. Bivens said the 34-year-old Cavalcante allegedly stole a white work van from Baily's Dairy sometime Saturday night about three-fourths of a mile from the perimeter around Longwood Gardens.
Hurricane Lee is increasing in strength, becoming a Category 3 hurricane on Sunday as it churned over the Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. The hurricane is currently moving to the northwest at 8 mph, with its center located about 285 miles north, northeast of the Leeward Islands. Lee had strengthened on Thursday to a Category 4 hurricane, and finally to a Category 5 by 11 p.m. ET before weakening to a Category 2 storm late Saturday night.
Emergency orders issued by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham suspending the right to carry firearms in public in and around Albuquerque are getting pushback from gun rights groups and some law enforcement officials and elected leaders. Citing the recent shooting deaths of three children, including an 11-year-old boy gunned down outside a minor league baseball park last week, Grisham issued a 30-day ban on open and concealed carrying of firearms in her state's largest city and surrounding areas in Bernalillo County. The decree came a day after Lujan Grisham declared gun violence a statewide public health emergency, saying "the rate of gun deaths in New Mexico increased 43% from 2009 to 2018."
Amid a rise in COVID-19 infections -- as seen by first lady Jill Biden's recent bout with the virus -- public health experts are tracking the numbers but aren't "predicting that this is going to be a tsunami of hospitalizations and deaths the way we saw a year or more ago," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "Given the level of immunity that we all have ... in other words, people who have been vaccinated, boosted, people who have been infected like you and I, where we have hybrid immunity, the chances of this being an overwhelming rush of cases and hospitalizations is probably low," Fauci, formerly the White House's top pandemic adviser and now a Georgetown University professor, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. The next COVID-19 booster, expected to soon be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, will be an effective tool against the spread as it is "going to be pretty well matched to the kinds of viruses that are now circulating," Fauci said.
The U.S. "reached out immediately" to the Moroccan government in the wake of a devastating earthquake there and "made very clear to them that we are prepared to assist in any way that we can," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The death toll from the quake, which struck in the High Atlas Mountains on Friday night, has already surpassed 2,000, according to Moroccan officials. The U.S. response was just one of the items on Blinken's agenda over the weekend, which he spent alongside President Joe Biden in New Delhi for a Group of 20 summit -- a gathering of the leaders governing the world's top economies.
"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts and her longtime love Amber Laign are officially married. The couple tied the knot on Friday, Sept. 8, in the backyard of their home in front of family and close friends. Roberts and Laign each wore wedding gowns custom-made by designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka.
The American caver stranded below ground in Turkey arrived at a base camp some 2,300 feet below ground early on Sunday morning, Turkish and European caving officials said. Mark Dickey, 40, has been trapped underground since Aug. 31, when he fell ill more than 3,400 feet below the surface. "The rescuers are already moving the stretcher towards the next bivouac at -525 m," or about 1,700 feet underground, the group said.
The all-electric minivan (repeat: all-electric minivan) is only sold in China. "There are so many EVs in China, it's hard to count them," Jared Rosenholtz, editor-at-large at CarBuzz, told ABC News. There are 138 automakers in China, the No. 1 auto market in the world.
Gauff said that the hug we all saw live on TV with her parents felt like a long embrace. Gauff's victory enshrined the 19-year-old in the history books for not only being one of the youngest American women to win the U.S. Open title, but also one of the few Black American women to do so. Gauff had a message to the young girls out there who watched her win on Ashe Stadium -- a court where a young Coco watched tennis matches with her parents.
A rare and powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night and killed more than 2,100 people in the country's strongest quake in more than a century, according to Morocco's Interior Ministry. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake had 6.8-magnitude when it hit at 11:11 p.m. locally, with shaking that lasted several seconds. Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale.
The evacuation of an experienced American caver and researcher who fell ill more than 3,000 feet below the entrance of a cave in Turkey has begun, according to the New Jersey Initial Response Team, the organization he works with. Turkish officials announced Friday that Mark Dickey, 40, had recovered sufficiently enough to be extracted in an operation that could last three or four days. Rescuers from across Europe have rushed to the cave for an operation to save Dickey, who became suddenly ill with stomach bleeding during an expedition with a handful of others in the Morca cave in southern Turkey's Taurus Mountains.
More than a decade since the launch of dating apps, they have become unavoidable players in the modern dating game. In the U.S., 3 in 10 adults say they have used a dating site or app, and 1 in 10 partnered adults say they met their current significant other through a dating site or app, according to a 2022 Pew Research survey. To get a clearer picture of what today's singles are up against, ABC News' Alex Perez sat down with four single people – CeeJaye, Alex, Kara and JT.
After two decades of radically changing the way we interact with others, social media may be facing a turning point, as experts study whether excessive use may have a detrimental impact on youth mental health. For some children, relentless exposure to social media may be one contributing factor for what many experts, including the Surgeon General in a new advisory, say is a public health crisis. "Our children have become unknowing participants in a decades-long experiment," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told ABC News in a statement.
Artists and environmentalists are one and the same at a New York theater company, that has made it its mission to put sustainability at the forefront of its operations. The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, a nonprofit theater company nestled in the sprawling hills just north of Manhattan, has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2040, meaning its performances will carry no net release of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, Sandra Goldmark, director for campus sustainability and climate action at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, told ABC News. The primary way the theater company plans on achieving this feat is by altering how the building is powered -- employing solar panels, natural convection heating, stormwater reuse, as well as providing EV charging stations, Davis McCallum, artistic director of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, told ABC News.
A source familiar with the matter called Noem's endorsement "an incredibly smart decision," arguing that it would solidify her name on the shortlist of potential vice presidential candidates. Noem told Fox News last month that if Trump were to pick her for vice president, she would "consider it." "If President Trump is going to be back in the White House, I do all I can to help him be successful."
A federal judge in Georgia on Friday denied former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' bid to move his Fulton County election interference case to federal court. "Having considered the arguments and the evidence, the Court concludes that Meadows has not met his burden," Judge Steve Jones wrote in a 49-page order. Meadows has already filed notice with the court that he intends to appeal the ruling from Judge Jones to the eleventh circuit.