Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' former attorney, may be disbarred in California originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Michael Avenatti, a former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, could be disbarred in California, where he's been charged in Los Angeles federal court with stealing millions of dollars from clients.

The State Bar of California on Monday asked to place Avenatti on involuntary inactive enrollment and expects eventually to disbar him, according to The Associated Press.

Stormy Daniels appears on 'The View,' Sept. 12, 2018, alongside her lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti, who's denied the allegations and said he looks forward to being "fully exonerated by the facts," has 10 days to file a response and ask for a hearing, the AP reported.

Avenatti stands accused of stealing almost $840,000 from Gregory Barela, a former client, and he's been charged in New York with misappropriating $300,000 from Daniels.

Daniels was paid $130,000 in hush money by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, after she said she had an extramarital affair with Trump.

Trump denies the affair.

Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships - a total low-life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

The president attacked Avenatti in a September tweet, calling him "a total low-life!"