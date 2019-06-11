Miami has a 7-acre hidden lagoon no one knows about originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Laguna Sole is a 7-acre man-made lagoon hidden in North Miami.

The lagoon is part of a 184-acre, $4 billion development called Sole Mia.

It was developed by two real estate families, the LeFranks and the Soffers.

The lagoon is the size of 21 Olympic-sized pools or 17 blue whales.

Laguna Sole has crystal-clear water that mimics that color of the water in the Caribbean.

It is the size of 21 Olympic-sized swimming pools, and it's 12 feet deep in the center.

The lagoon even has its own man-made island.

Laguna Sole is located at Sole Mia in North Miami.

Amenities at the lagoon include paddle boards, kayaks and luxury loungers.

Laguna Sole uses 30 times less water than an 18-hole golf course and uses 100 times fewer chemicals than a pool, according to the developers.

The lagoon is available to the residents of the Shoreline at Sole Mia and their guests.