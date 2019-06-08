Meghan Markle celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's birthday in first public outing since baby Archie's arrival originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

New mom Meghan Markle took a break from maternity leave on Saturday morning to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 93rd birthday at the Trooping the Colour parade.

It was Duchess of Sussex’s first public outing since she introduced her newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world in May.

PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth, center, and members of the royal family attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 8, 2019. (Frank Augstein/AP) More

(MORE: Queen Elizabeth II's rainbow wardrobe: Why she always wears bright colors)

Thousands gathered in the streets of central London to wish the queen a happy birthday and watch the annual parade. Queen Elizabeth was joined by members of the royal family, including Charles, Prince of Wales, who is next in line to the throne, and Prince William. Both were in full military regalia.

(MORE: What to know about Harry, Meghan's choice of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor)

PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in driven in a horse-drawn carriage around Horseguards parade during her Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour, in London on June 8, 2019. (Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images) More

The queen rode in the Scottish State Coach while the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan came by carriage.

It was the first Trooping for 11-year-old Prince Louis of Cambridge, the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. He was too young to take part in the 2018 parade, when he joined his family on the balcony. His cousin Archie, who is just over a month old, is too young to take part this year.

(MORE: What is Trooping the Colour? The Queen's birthday parade is not to be missed)

PHOTO: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make their way in a horse drawn carriage to Horseguards parade ahead of the Queen's Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour, in London, June 8, 2019. (Daniel Leal-olivas/AFP/Getty Images) More

In a nod to their weddings, both Meghan and Kate wore outfits from the designers that created their wedding gowns — a butter-yellow coat dress by Alexander McQueen for Kate and a navy ensemble by Clare Waight-Keller for Meghan.

The Queen’s real date of birth is in April, but it is officially observed in early June so that it can coincide with the parade, and on a Saturday so that the public can attend.

PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with other members of the British royal family, attend Trooping the Colour parade in London, June 8, 2019. (Hannah Mckay/Reuters) More

(MORE: Queen Elizabeth meets great-grandson Archie, son of Meghan and Prince Harry)

The Trooping is heavily infused with military symbolism and significance. Different royals are in command of different regiments. The Prince of Wales is the royal colonel of the Welsh Guards; Anne, Princess Royal, is colonel of the Blues and Royals; William is colonel of the Irish Guards and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is colonel of the Grenadier Guards. All colonels rode on horseback as part of the military procession.

PHOTO: Members of the Royal Family stand on a balcony of Buckingham Palace and watch a fly-past during the Trooping the Colour Queen's birthday parade, in central London, June 08, 2019. (Neil Hall/EPA via Shutterstock) More

Story continues