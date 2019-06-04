Marlon Wayans supports daughter in Pride post, exposes 'haters' for ignorant comments originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Nothing is more important to a child than their parents' unconditional love and support. In a post on Instagram, actor Marlon Wayans showed that he most definitely has his daughter's back.

"Happy pride to my pride and joy," the actor wrote as a month of Pride events kick off. "I wouldn’t change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again."

(MORE: A look at transgender representation on TV for LGBTQ Pride Month)

In the pic, his daughter Amai Wayans, 19, is sporting some sweet shoes with rainbow soles.

The sweet gesture got a thumbs up from the likes of Gabrielle Union, and the post has garnered more than 120,000 likes.

"A TRUE example of a REAL FATHER. Continue to inspire brother," one man wrote in the comments section. Another added, "<3 this on so many levels. Love your child who who they are not who you want them to be."

(MORE: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade support 11-year-old son at Miami Pride)

But, this is being social media, some negativity made its way onto his page -- and Wayans made it clear he was not having it.

After one commenter noted his daughter's age and questioned her ability to understand sexuality, Wayans shot back. "Love her for her not what i want her to b."

He added that a comment like that is just "ignorance" and that he refuses to judge "haters," even after something like this.

"I don't judge, I just love," he added.

This isn't the first time this doting dad has stepped up for his daughter.

Last month, he posted a picture kissing his pride and joy, adding, "This is your safe place. When the world gives you s--- just come right here and daddy’s arm and just be safe and loved. I got you. Always my baby."