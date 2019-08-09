Mariah Carey says she tries to keep twins Moroccan and Monroe 'grounded' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
Mariah Carey may have extravagant taste, but she’s trying to keep her children – 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe – from being spoiled when it comes to spending money.
“It’s hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don’t think everything is just handed to them,” the singer told People magazine.
(MORE: Mariah Carey talks 15th studio album and 'Glitter' reaching No. 1: 'It's for the nostalgia')
“Right now it’s like, ‘I want this,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re asking me for something that costs $20. I can’t even imagine having, like, one dollar as a kid, because we didn’t have money going around,'” Carey said. “So they have to appreciate those things.”
Carey said her family moved around a lot as a child and she's learned to try to "make the best of whatever situation I’m in.”
(MORE: Mariah Carey shares her high-pitch spin on viral bottle cap challenge)
Recently, Carey visited Camp Mariah, her Fresh Air Fund camp in Fishkill, New York, for low-income children, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. She brought the twins -- whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon -- to the camp for a day.
“They’re a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them,” she said of Roc and Roe. “I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other, so that we can talk.”