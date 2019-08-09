Mariah Carey says she tries to keep twins Moroccan and Monroe 'grounded' (ABC News)

Mariah Carey says she tries to keep twins Moroccan and Monroe 'grounded' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Mariah Carey may have extravagant taste, but she’s trying to keep her children – 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe – from being spoiled when it comes to spending money.

“It’s hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don’t think everything is just handed to them,” the singer told People magazine.

“Right now it’s like, ‘I want this,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re asking me for something that costs $20. I can’t even imagine having, like, one dollar as a kid, because we didn’t have money going around,'” Carey said. “So they have to appreciate those things.”

Carey said her family moved around a lot as a child and she's learned to try to "make the best of whatever situation I’m in.”

Recently, Carey visited Camp Mariah, her Fresh Air Fund camp in Fishkill, New York, for low-income children, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. She brought the twins -- whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon -- to the camp for a day.

“They’re a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them,” she said of Roc and Roe. “I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other, so that we can talk.”